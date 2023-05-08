The barn at the North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics in Morganton soon will be adorned with new art after students from the N.C. School for the Deaf presented the school with a barn quilt Tuesday.

The quilt, painted in shades of red, white and blue, was made by NCSD students in a collaboration between the school’s art and agriculture classes.

“We worked together and collaborated on three barn quilts,” said Sean Moran, an 11th-grade student at NCSD. “So now the art class and agriculture class would like to dedicate to the school of math and science this middle quilt as our gift to them as our new neighbor.”

Becca Phillips, a senior at NCSD, said she came up with the design for the quilt being given to NCSSM.

“We all decided to pick three different designs, but with different colors,” Phillips said. “Me and Anja (McKinney) and Madison Harrell … we decided to do this, but we added more light and darker red to make it look more 3D. Just enough so you could see that it looks 3D and not flat as 2D.”

She said they were taught about the color wheel and how to identify complementary colors, something they incorporated when designing the barn quilts.

“Jennifer, my art teacher, had taught us about color wheels, so I thought about color wheels and I also taught about values with shading to make it 3D,” Phillips said.

Another of the quilts has a flower design filled with bright colors, and the third quilt has a geometric pattern with shades of blue and purple, and a pop of orange. Jennifer Willet, the art teacher at NCSD, said she hopes the flower design will be hung at NCSD.

“We used our own ideas,” Moran said. “There were some papers we could follow, like a color order, so we just used random colors on them.”

Phillips said she was proud to see the quilts completed.

“I feel, like, confidence, even though it’s a lot of stress of doing everything and trying to finish it all,” Phillips said.

Kevin Baxter said NCSSM will be placing the new art somewhere in the barn, but he wasn’t sure yet where it would go.

The budding relationship between the schools, whose campuses neighbor each other, is mutually beneficial, students and staff said Tuesday.

“It’s also a good opportunity to show more of deaf culture to other people, so it’s a good thing to have a neighboring school that’s also really well known,” said Autumn Rudiger, a senior at NCSD.

Baxter said building the relationship between the schools has been a priority since he first came to NCSSM-Morganton six and a half years ago.

“Mark (Patrick) and the team here have been spectacular partners since day one, really,” Baxter said. “It’s facilities, it’s curriculum, it’s co-curriculum, it’s dreaming up the art of the possible that really, at the end of the day, will serve our students and our community.”