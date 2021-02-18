NCSD resumes in-person classes

North Carolina School for the Deaf resumed in-person classes on Feb. 8.

In an email to The News Herald, Gretchen Lowman, an administrative assistant with NCSD, shared the following message:

"While a few parents chose to remain remote, staff could not be happier to have the students back on campus," Lowman said in the email. "Administration ramped up precautions to help slow and hopefully stop the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.

"They have high hopes to continue in-person classes for the entirety of the school year."

