Some elementary school students got some big brothers and sisters last week thanks to a new partnership between Burke County Public Schools, the North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Students from NCSSM-Morganton and Forest Hill Elementary School were partnered up Thursday morning to get to know their new companions through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, the latest in a growing partnership between BCPS and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Among the Big Sisters is Naydelin Lopez-Rodriguez, a Morganton native who now is an 11th grader at NCSSM-Morganton. She said her younger siblings participate in the program, and she’s seen the positive impact it has on students.

Lopez-Rodriguez will be mentoring Forest Hill third grader Aaliyah Carlson, who was bouncing with excitement to be with her “big sister” on Thursday. She said she hopes her little sister will learn it’s OK to need help.

“I want them to learn it’s OK to ask for help when it’s needed from someone,” Lopez-Rodriguez said. “Growing up, as the oldest, I ended up not being able to ask someone for help when I needed it.”

Linnea Rathscheck, also an 11th grader at NCSSM-Morganton, hopes she can teach her new “little sister,” fourth grader Addison Millsaps, the importance of school and being there when she needs her.

“I think it’s just important to have someone older when you’re growing up that you can talk to,” Rathscheck said.

It’s often not just the littles who end up learning from the program, said Emilie Jacumin-Simmons, program coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Burke and McDowell counties.

“It’s been amazing to talk to the high school ‘bigs’ because they’re realizing how much they’re actually getting out of it,” Jacumin-Simmons said.

Many of them initially may have been motivated to participate because they needed to earn service hours for different clubs, but it also gives them good exposure to the diverse upbringings in the community, Jacumin-Simmons said.

She recalled a conversation she had with one of the Big Sisters earlier in the week when the mentor found out her ‘little’ hadn’t left the house throughout spring break.

“She said, ‘I was just shocked that over all spring break that child said he stayed in the house the whole time,’” Jacumin-Simmons said. “I said, ‘well, now you see the importance of what you do because you’re encouraging them, you’re spending time with them. Some of these children need that extra support, that extra encouragement.”

Wendi Craven, chair of the Burke County Board of Education, started working as a program coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters in March 2022. She said she knew then she wanted to focus on building the high school “bigs” program.

There are 10 matches between East Burke High School and Icard Elementary School, and six matches between Patton High School and Mull Elementary. The five matches between NCSSM-Morganton and Forest Hill Elementary rounded out the program for this school year, but Craven and Jacumin-Simmons said officials hope to continue growing the program next year by adding in Draughn and Freedom high schools.

It took some work from the board’s perspective to make it happen, she said. A board policy had to be amended to allow community service hours to be obtained during school hours.

Principals at the high schools throughout the county were able to pick the students who could be the big siblings, and principals and guidance counselors at elementary schools picked the students they felt should participate.

Forest Hill Principal Nikki Costello said all of the littles, with one exception, are the oldest sibling in their families. Since they’re already filling the position of mentor to their younger siblings at home, Costello said she thought it would a great opportunity for them to enjoy being the younger sibling.

“It gives them just an opportunity … this is just a chance for them to do some extra stuff, to have some more experiences, experiences that will build their language and their skills,” Costello said. “Sometimes you can tell when kids are hungry, hungry for somebody … I want them to get some positive attention.”

Craven will be leaving Big Brothers Big Sisters as a program coordinator, but said she’ll remain on the organization’s board to help continue the partnership between the school system and the organization.

“One of my desires was that maybe some of these young people would decide to be educators,” Craven said. “Maybe this experience would bring them into education.”