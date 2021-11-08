NCSSM family continues to grow as campus opening approaches

As the North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics Morganton campus rapidly approaches its completion, updates continue as more staff is hired and applications open to students.
The campus administration has continued to hire more staff, gearing up for the day students are able to begin their studies at NCSSM-Morganton.
Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton, said he is excited to announce when the campus is expected to be officially completed and that student applications are now officially open for the 2022 academic year.
“Our momentum will soon carry our NCSSM-Morganton team into our new home as we expect to formally transition into Goodwin Hall on-campus within the next few weeks,” Baxter said. “Other campus buildings are expected to be complete in the coming months with the grand opening set for late April 2022.”
Applications for NCSSM-Morganton campus officially opened on Oct. 15 for students to begin applying. The deadline to apply to the NCSSM-Morganton campus is Jan. 18, 2022, Baxter said.
Now that applications have opened, Baxter is expecting a large number of students to apply to the Morganton campus. He believes having this second NCSSM campus will allow more students to experience what the school has to offer.
“When we achieve full enrollment in fall 2023, we will have 300 students from Murphy to Manteo living, studying and experiencing this campus and this region together,” Baxter said. “We’re incredibly excited for that moment, but we’re equally excited for the inaugural class to arrive in fall 2022 as we bring 150 students onto this campus to be our pioneers and to help us determine how to craft the NCSSM experience in real time, and extend what has been built in Durham over 40 years to this beautiful second site in Morganton.”
With the number of expected students, NCSSM-Morganton will require many staff members in different departments to help the campus run smoothly.
Baxter and his team have filled a majority of open positions at the Morganton campus and more open positions will be announced as the campus continues to develop. They have recently welcomed four new staff members to the NCSSM-Morganton team.
The newest NCSSM-Morganton staff members are:
Erin Fox, director of advising and academic programs
Nathan Harmer, senior network and systems administrator
Helana E. Brigman, department chair in humanities
Chad Barrow, director of capital projects and Morganton facilities management
As students begin to consider applying to NCSSM-Morganton, Baxter wants families to have a strong understanding of the Morganton campus and of NCSSM as a whole. He and his admissions team created a YouTube series titled “Road to Morganton” to help applicants understand the differences between the Durham campus to the Morganton campus.
This series allow students, parents or guardians to have a better understanding of how the NCSSM-Morganton campus came to be and what it has to offer students that go there.
For more information on the NCSSM-Morganton campus or for student applications, visit ncssm.edu/morgantoncampus.
