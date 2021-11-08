NCSSM family continues to grow as campus opening approaches

“When we achieve full enrollment in fall 2023, we will have 300 students from Murphy to Manteo living, studying and experiencing this campus and this region together,” Baxter said. “We’re incredibly excited for that moment, but we’re equally excited for the inaugural class to arrive in fall 2022 as we bring 150 students onto this campus to be our pioneers and to help us determine how to craft the NCSSM experience in real time, and extend what has been built in Durham over 40 years to this beautiful second site in Morganton.”

With the number of expected students, NCSSM-Morganton will require many staff members in different departments to help the campus run smoothly.

Baxter and his team have filled a majority of open positions at the Morganton campus and more open positions will be announced as the campus continues to develop. They have recently welcomed four new staff members to the NCSSM-Morganton team.

The newest NCSSM-Morganton staff members are:

Erin Fox, director of advising and academic programs

Nathan Harmer, senior network and systems administrator

Helana E. Brigman, department chair in humanities

Chad Barrow, director of capital projects and Morganton facilities management