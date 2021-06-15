NCSSM-Morganton awarded $200K from Duke Energy Foundation

“The team at Duke Energy has been an engaged partner with our NCSSM-Morganton planning team from the very start,” said Todd Roberts, chancellor of NCSSM. “We are thankful to count them among our early adopters and look forward to building on our strong relationship as we stand up our curriculum and welcome the first students next year.”

The school is actively engaged in a capital campaign to support the construction of the Morganton campus. To date, the NCSSM Foundation has recorded more than 200 gifts that total nearly $10 million in support of NCSSM’s emerging campus in Morganton. For more information about the development of NCSSM-Morganton, including the capital campaign, visit ncssm.edu/morgantoncampus.

NCSSM is a world-class public high school with statewide reach offering students the skills and knowledge to design their own future. Specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math, we challenge talented high school juniors and seniors from across North Carolina through a residential program on our historic campus in Durham — and beginning in 2022, on our second campus being built in Morganton.

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.