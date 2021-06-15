NCSSM-Morganton awarded $200K from Duke Energy Foundation

The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics announced Tuesday a $200,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to support the science curriculum at the school’s new campus in Morganton, which will open in the fall of 2022.
The grant will help fund science textbooks for NCSSM-Morganton, the second campus for the STEM-focused high school serving academically talented students. An employee volunteer project to prep the textbooks will include book plates acknowledging they came from Duke Energy.
“We are incredibly grateful for Duke Energy’s investment in support of the science curriculum at NCSSM-Morganton,” said Amy Sheck, dean of science at NCSSM. “It will fundamentally enable the education of the next generation of scientists and creative problem solvers.”
Duke Energy, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America’s largest energy holding companies and sees the grant as a way to support educational opportunities and economic development in the state.
“NCSSM-Morganton will have a regional impact with top-tier learning opportunities for students,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We’re proud to support STEM initiatives that strengthen the pipeline of highly skilled workers who will lead us to a smarter energy future in North Carolina.”
“The team at Duke Energy has been an engaged partner with our NCSSM-Morganton planning team from the very start,” said Todd Roberts, chancellor of NCSSM. “We are thankful to count them among our early adopters and look forward to building on our strong relationship as we stand up our curriculum and welcome the first students next year.”
The school is actively engaged in a capital campaign to support the construction of the Morganton campus. To date, the NCSSM Foundation has recorded more than 200 gifts that total nearly $10 million in support of NCSSM’s emerging campus in Morganton. For more information about the development of NCSSM-Morganton, including the capital campaign, visit ncssm.edu/morgantoncampus.
NCSSM is a world-class public high school with statewide reach offering students the skills and knowledge to design their own future. Specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math, we challenge talented high school juniors and seniors from across North Carolina through a residential program on our historic campus in Durham — and beginning in 2022, on our second campus being built in Morganton.
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.