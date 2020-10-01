NCSSM-Morganton names chief campus officer

The school will offer a no-cost, world-class education for the state’s most academically talented high school students. It also will be the only campus of the University of North Carolina System in the Unifour region.

Adding staff

Along with Baxter's promotion comes the start of the staff hiring process. The school expects to fill 14 positions this fiscal year and grow to an eventual workforce of nearly 100 over the next three years.

“NCSSM is well-known nationally and internationally as a world-class teaching institution, and we are eager to attract a diverse and talented team of professionals for our emerging state-of-the-art campus in Morganton,” said the school's chancellor, Todd Roberts. “Kevin and the growing NCSSM-Morganton team will amplify our mission to bring transformative results not only for our student body but also for our entire state and its citizens.”

The state has demonstrated its commitment to construction of the the school through appropriations totaling $73 million. The school also continues to raise a significant amount of private dollars. To date, the NCSSM Foundation has recorded more than 200 gifts that total nearly $10 million for the emerging campus in Morganton, including a $5 million gift from Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.