NCSSM-Morganton receives $25,000 from Vulcan Materials Co.

The N.C. School of Science and Mathematics announced Wednesday that it received a $25,000 donation from Vulcan Materials Co. to support construction of the school’s campus in Morganton.
Vulcan Materials is the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates and has supplied materials from its local quarry for the campus, which is slated for completion this summer. Vulcan has its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, and has 20 active quarry sites in North Carolina, including the city of Morganton.
The company’s local leaders see this gift as a way to support STEM education and positive economic impact not only for Burke County but for North Carolina as a whole.
“We’re thrilled to do our part to support NCSSM-Morganton quite literally from the ground up,” said Sean Hawley, Vulcan Materials’ vice president and general manager for North Carolina. “With our strong focus on geology and responsible land use, our values align with NCSSM’s mission to provide advanced educational experiences in STEM and conservation for students.
“We feel strongly that this new school will bring incredible opportunities that will help our communities sustain economic success.”
The school is actively engaged in a capital campaign to support the construction of the campus. To date, the NCSSM Foundation has recorded more than 200 gifts that total nearly $10 million in support of the emerging campus.
Vulcan Materials’ gift is the latest donation made during this fundraising period for the campus, slated to open in 2022 to its first class of residential students. The school promises academically-talented students from anywhere in North Carolina the opportunity to study advanced classes with top instructors and mentors in STEM fields with an added focus on data science.
Recognizing the contributions that the original N.C. School of Science and Mathematics in Durham has made in its four decades of educating business leaders, entrepreneurs and even astronauts, stakeholders from across the state see the Morganton campus as a catalyst for economic development in the western part of the state and are helping to develop the campus and curriculum through monetary donations.
“Vulcan has really stepped up with this generous investment in our new campus, not to mention their outstanding contributions as a core member of the construction team,” said Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for the Morganton campus.
For information about the development of the campus, including the capital campaign, visit ncssm.edu/morgantoncampus.