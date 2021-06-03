NCSSM-Morganton receives $25,000 from Vulcan Materials Co.

The N.C. School of Science and Mathematics announced Wednesday that it received a $25,000 donation from Vulcan Materials Co. to support construction of the school’s campus in Morganton.

Vulcan Materials is the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates and has supplied materials from its local quarry for the campus, which is slated for completion this summer. Vulcan has its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, and has 20 active quarry sites in North Carolina, including the city of Morganton.

The company’s local leaders see this gift as a way to support STEM education and positive economic impact not only for Burke County but for North Carolina as a whole.

“We’re thrilled to do our part to support NCSSM-Morganton quite literally from the ground up,” said Sean Hawley, Vulcan Materials’ vice president and general manager for North Carolina. “With our strong focus on geology and responsible land use, our values align with NCSSM’s mission to provide advanced educational experiences in STEM and conservation for students.

“We feel strongly that this new school will bring incredible opportunities that will help our communities sustain economic success.”