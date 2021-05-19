NCSSM-Morganton receives gift from Broyhill Family Foundation

“We are so grateful to the Broyhill Family Foundation for their generous investment in our new campus and their ongoing commitment to funding educational opportunities throughout our region,” said Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton. “We’re extremely honored that such a respected philanthropic leader in our region sees value in this project, and we couldn’t be more excited to have their name on the Morganton campus.”

NCSSM is actively engaged in a capital campaign to support the construction of the Morganton campus. To date, the NCSSM Foundation has recorded more than 200 gifts that total nearly $10,000,000 in support of NCSSM’s emerging campus in Morganton. For more information about the development of NCSSM-Morganton, including the capital campaign, visit ncssm.edu/morgantoncampus .

About NCSSM

The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics is a world-class public high school with statewide reach offering students the skills and knowledge to design their own futures. Specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math, we challenge talented high school juniors and seniors from across North Carolina through a residential program on our historic campus in Durham — and beginning in 2022, on our second campus being built in Morganton. Our extensive online program and summer offerings extend our impact to every corner of the state and to younger students. We give back to our communities through the time, talents, and resources of our world-class educators, dedicated staff, and students. Founded in 1980 as the first of its kind, NCSSM has become the model for 18 such specialized schools around the globe. Our 11,000-plus alumni include local and global leaders in medicine, technology, commerce, education, and the arts, a community of problem solvers who build a brighter future. ncssm.edu.