NCSSM-Morganton welcomes two new employees

North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics recently welcomed two new employees to its staff at the Morganton location.
Kevin Baxter, Vice Chancellor and Chief Campus Officer for NCSSM-Morganton, is excited to expand the team of faculty and staff as the campus continues to develop.
"We're well on our way to building out our team,” said Baxter. “We have just welcomed two highly credentialed employees as we work toward greeting our first residential class in the fall of 2022. Dr. Tonya Little, NCSSM class of 1984, is officially rejoining the NCSSM community and brings a wealth of expertise administering STEM curricula in rural North Carolina. Dr. Dennis Gilfillan has come down the mountain from App State, bringing to bear his expertise in both education and environmental research.”
Little has been hired as the newly appointed Vice Chancellor for Academic Programs at NCSSM-Morganton. She is an alumna of NCSSM and has more than 29 years of experience in public education, according to a release from NCSSM-Morganton. She has experience in teaching, mentoring, managing school-level and district-level administrative work, grant writing, and opening a STEM school, the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, in eastern N.C. Little's experience parallels the opportunities we are encountering as we open NCSSM’s new campus in Morganton, the release said.
Gilfillan is also one of the newly hired faculty members at NCSSM-Morganton. He was hired as the new Business Intelligence and Data Analyst at NCSSM-Morganton. Gilfillan enjoys using data to tell stories, providing insights for the betterment of the environment, education, and society, and offering information that is easily accessible and of high quality. With his diverse background in both education and environmental research, he is a unique asset as the Business Intelligence & Data Analyst to assist NCSSM achieve its strategic missions and generate effective policies, the release said.
Gilfillan is a former STEM educator, having taught Advanced Placement physics and mathematics at Mitchell High School in North Carolina, and has managed one of the most used datasets of CO2 emissions in the world, the release said.
NCSSM-Morganton is also hiring other positions. NCSSM-Morganton is looking for a Department Chair for Science, Director of Advising and Academic Operations and a Technology Support Specialist for Academic Programs.
For more information on NCSSM-Morganton campus or about the available job openings, visit ncssm.edu.