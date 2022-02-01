New COVID cluster reported in Burke County Public Schools

Burke County Public Schools added a new COVID cluster at one of its schools this week.

W.A. Young Elementary School was added Tuesday to a growing list of schools in BCPS with clusters, according to Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer, with BCPS

According to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, this would bring the total number of active clusters to 10, which is among the highest of any county in North Carolina.