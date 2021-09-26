New Dimensions Charter School celebrates Grandparents Day

For the past two years, Grandparents Day at New Dimensions Charter School has been a bit different than it has been in the past.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, most of the on-campus events have been cancelled. It's been said that, "a grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend." This year, our classes did a variety of activities to honor their grands for Grandparents Day.

Kindergarten classes made picture frames and placed their picture with a sentiment written on a chalkboard. In first grade, one class made thumbprint “love bug” magnets, another class made little finger print jars that said, "I am your love bug" and handprint flowers, another made pictures for Grandparents, handprint crafts, lovebug in a jar craft, and wrote a story about "How to babysit a Grandparent."

In second grade, one class made place mats with handprints and sweet messages, another class did handprints and then students made them into art. Third grade made cards. In fourth grade, they invited grandparents to join a Zoom meeting and worked on mad-lib stories together. This was a great activity for grandparents to use technology that our students have used and to be involved without being on campus.