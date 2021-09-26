New Dimensions Charter School celebrates Grandparents Day

For the past two years, Grandparents Day at New Dimensions Charter School has been a bit different than it has been in the past.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, most of the on-campus events have been cancelled. It's been said that, "a grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend." This year, our classes did a variety of activities to honor their grands for Grandparents Day.
Kindergarten classes made picture frames and placed their picture with a sentiment written on a chalkboard. In first grade, one class made thumbprint “love bug” magnets, another class made little finger print jars that said, "I am your love bug" and handprint flowers, another made pictures for Grandparents, handprint crafts, lovebug in a jar craft, and wrote a story about "How to babysit a Grandparent."
In second grade, one class made place mats with handprints and sweet messages, another class did handprints and then students made them into art. Third grade made cards. In fourth grade, they invited grandparents to join a Zoom meeting and worked on mad-lib stories together. This was a great activity for grandparents to use technology that our students have used and to be involved without being on campus.
Fifth graders wrote letters to their grandparents. Sixth grade did logic puzzles where students worked in groups of four to assess whose grandparent of the group belonged to who, as well as where they lived and their hobby.
Seventh and eighth graders made a top 10 list of things they love about their grandparents. They then wrote a letter on the back of the "top 10" page to share with their grandparents.
"New Dimensions recognizes the importance of family in the lives of our students," school director David Burleson said. "I know, from first-hand experience, how important grandparents are in a child's life. My grandmother was one of the greatest influences in my life and I know I am a better person because of her example."
New Dimensions Administration and staff are thankful for the support and involvement of their NDS Grandparents in the school and in their students' lives. Burleson also added, "Thank you to all the grandparents and please know how much we appreciate you."