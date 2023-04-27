A Morganton native is returning home to take the helm at New Dimensions Charter School.

James Davis, who was born in Morganton, will return to the area after 28 years to become the director of the school, according to a news release from New Dimensions.

Davis holds four college degrees, all from UNC-Charlotte, and lived in the Charlotte and Concord area before moving back to Morganton for the position at New Dimensions, the release said.

He started his educational career teaching middle school, then moved to become a principal at several elementary and middle schools, the release said.

Jamie Smith, vice chair for the school’s board of directors, said the board was excited to see what lies ahead for the school.

“The Board of Directors is excited to welcome Dr. Davis' breadth of experience and education into the Warrior Family,” Smith said. “His history of staff empowerment and community involvement in school settings will continue to push New Dimensions forward to be a school where we nurture every student, every day to develop strong character, academic excellence and good citizenship.”

Smith also thanked the school’s staff who stepped up to the plate while the board reviewed applicants for the position.

“We are also proud of every staff member who allowed us the time and patience to find the right fit amongst the impressive pool of candidates,” Smith said in the release. “Our leadership, academic, and building teams all stepped up to ensure a seamless transition between directors.”

Davis said he’s excited to embrace the new position.

“The students, teachers, parents and our community have been nothing short of AMAZING!” Davis said in the release. “From day one and with every interaction, it has been positive."

Davis is taking over after David Burleson retired from New Dimensions on Dec. 31, according to a previous News Herald article.