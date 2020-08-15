New Dimensions to begin year in-person

Burleson addressed what would happen should a positive case of COVID-19 be confirmed in the school.

“Here’s what we know right now,” Burleson said. “If a child tests positive, then that student and those classmates, if they’ve been six feet for more than 15 minutes cumulatively, (those students) would have to be quarantined. For the student who tested positive, they would quarantine for 14 days. For the other students (who came into contact) who are not symptomatic, they would quarantine 10 days. If they’re symptomatic, they would quarantine 14 days, and they would have to be symptom-free for 24 hours after the 14 days (until they can return to class).”

If a teacher receives a positive test for COVID, the quarantine practices will be slightly different.

For the younger classrooms, Burleson said the students will need to be quarantined due to their being in closer contact with the teachers.

“Middle school, it might be that (the teacher) hasn’t been that close to kids,” Burleson said. “We would just have to analyze who was in there and how close they were (to the teacher.)”

Burleson said NDS will follow protocols in the event of a confirmed case.