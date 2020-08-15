New Dimensions to begin year in-person

On Monday, for the first time in their lives, many students throughout the county will participate in the first day of class from their homes.
When New Dimensions School returns on Sept. 1, though, many students will be in the classroom for full-time, in-person instruction.
Director David Burleson held an informational meeting through Zoom and Facebook last week to answer what was everyone's most pressing question: what is school going to look like?
Safety measures
During the meeting, Burleson said the school plans to instate a number of measures to ensure the campus will be as safe as possible.
“No one in the world can guarantee that there won’t be any transmission,” Burleson said. “What we’re going to try to do is to try to mitigate that transmission as much as we can.”
Masks will be required of students and staff, and Burleson said the school will implement frequent “mask breaks.” Furthermore, he said teachers and students will be taking advantage of the large outdoor space the campus sits on. Burleson said the school even has an outdoor classroom set up for the school year.
Additionally, three new fourth grade classrooms are being built and should be ready by next week, Burleson said. The construction will allow the school to have three classrooms per each grade level for K-5 students. The school is also building a new roof on its campus.
“That’s a real advantage that we have, is the fact that we have large classrooms and small class size,” Burleson said. “Our largest class in K-5 is 1:16 (1 teacher per 16 students.) The remote option is going to reduce the numbers even more.”
Burleson said students will be checked for their temperatures upon arrival each morning, and teachers will have thermometers in their classrooms should a student exhibit symptoms during the day. The school will install plexiglass sneeze guards around each student’s desks, too.
The school will have a school nurse for the first year ever, as it is teaming with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge to have a nurse on site from 7:15 a.m. to noon each day, according to Burleson.
Typically, all students eat lunch at the same time. This year though, to allow for proper social distancing, lunches will be staggered and the school will utilize the three cafeterias. The ventilation system will be cleaned on a consistent schedule as well, Burleson said.
The school will allow after-school activities but doors will be locked and it will use a buzz-in system. Visitations will be strictly limited. Kindergarten classes will start on a staggered schedule to allow for parents to sit in with their students. Teachers will return to school beginning Aug. 24.
What happens if there’s a confirmed COVID-19 case?
Burleson addressed what would happen should a positive case of COVID-19 be confirmed in the school.
“Here’s what we know right now,” Burleson said. “If a child tests positive, then that student and those classmates, if they’ve been six feet for more than 15 minutes cumulatively, (those students) would have to be quarantined. For the student who tested positive, they would quarantine for 14 days. For the other students (who came into contact) who are not symptomatic, they would quarantine 10 days. If they’re symptomatic, they would quarantine 14 days, and they would have to be symptom-free for 24 hours after the 14 days (until they can return to class).”
If a teacher receives a positive test for COVID, the quarantine practices will be slightly different.
For the younger classrooms, Burleson said the students will need to be quarantined due to their being in closer contact with the teachers.
“Middle school, it might be that (the teacher) hasn’t been that close to kids,” Burleson said. “We would just have to analyze who was in there and how close they were (to the teacher.)”
Burleson said NDS will follow protocols in the event of a confirmed case.
“We will follow the current guidelines that are in place,” he said. “If we have a positive case, we will tell everybody – we aren’t going to keep that a secret. We will tell our families and we will contact the health department.”
NDS, which was first established in 2001, is a public K-8 charter school with about 310 students. On the school’s website, parents and students were asked to fill out a form in which they select whether they prefer their children to be in-person or remote.
Remote instruction option
According to Burleson, through Monday, about 70 students and their parents have selected to begin the school year remotely. NDS asked parents to fill out the forms by Friday.
As for what the remote instruction will look like, Burleson said teachers will be live-streaming their instruction to the remote students while the in-person students sit in on the classes.
Each teacher will receive a Chromebook, and will have a headset with a microphone connected to Bluetooth. This way, remote students will have the opportunity to ask teachers’ questions and be involved in the class. Teachers have also been instructed on technological practices, such as screen sharing, to ensure all students’ needs are met. Each student will receive a Chromebook, also.
Still, Burleson acknowledged some of the difficulties presented by remote instruction.
“What we don’t want to do is inundate kids with screen time,” Burleson said. “We understand kindergarten and first grade will probably be a little bit hard to sit in front of that computer for long periods of time. We’re definitely going to take that into consideration. We’re going to have a lot of mask breaks, and a lot of opportunity for kindergarteners and first graders to do independent work.”
Burleson recommended K-1 students perform one to two hours of screen time per day, while middle schoolers perform 2.5 to 4.5 hours per day.
NDS will hold workshops for parents who choose the remote option for their children. The workshops will occur on the dates of the open house for each grade level. The tentative dates for the open houses and workshops are:
» K-2 on Aug. 25 from 3:30-5:30 p.m., with a virtual open house to follow
» Grades 3-5 on Aug. 26 from 3-5 p.m., with a virtual open house to follow
» Grades 6-8 on Aug. 27 from 3-5 p.m., with a virtual open house to follow
For more information, visit www.ndschool.org.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
