New program to offer industrial workers new opportunity

“Each company has slightly different requirements in terms of what systems and technologies that they have in their organization. We were also able to tailor the program to match what the company needed. We’re developing this program to meet their specific needs at the company level.”

While receiving free on-site training and classes at WPCC specific to their career in industry, program participants are also paid a hefty wage, Furse said. Participants will also receive a raise each time they complete a quarter of the program. The more they learn, the more they earn, Furse said.

Furse and his team at WPCC are also planning on extending the program out to local high school seniors. He believes young people are the future of this field and they play an important role in the success of industry.

Furse explained his team is in the process of creating a pre-apprenticeship program for high school students that is expected to begin in the summer of 2022.

As a person who started out not knowing what he wanted to do in life and later went on to work in industry for more than 35 years, Furse understands why the industry field seems intimidating to a lot of people. He wants students to realize there is more opportunity now than ever to create a lasting and meaningful career in industry.