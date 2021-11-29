New program to offer industrial workers new opportunity

Young industrial workers now are able to “learn to earn” in a new apprenticeship program sponsored by Western Piedmont Community College.
The newly developed Partnership for Apprenticeship and Career Exploration (PACE) program is for young employees working in the field of industry.
The apprenticeship program is an on the job learn-and-earn pathway to a solid career in the field of industry, according to Richard Furse, dean of workforce development and continuing education at WPCC. The program is nationally accredited and allows participants to receive onsite training.
Furse believes the program will create opportunities for young workers to build a career in industry. Many local industry businesses are in need of workers with technical skillsets and he thinks this is a great opportunity for all involved.
“Industry folks have been singing the same tune lately which is why we need people and we need people that have skillsets,” Furse said. “They are struggling to fill technical-oriented jobs in industrial maintenance and electronic industrial controls … So in working with these industries and developing relationships with them over the years, we needed a way to help them because they need skills.
“We train skills here at Western Piedmont and we were looking at ways that we could collaborate. We needed a way to get students and employees a pathway to these career jobs.”
Roughly three years ago, the North Carolina Community College System became involved in Apprenticeship NC, which is the statewide effort to develop this type of program, Furse said.
The program allows WPCC to partner with local industrial businesses and provide education and professional growth opportunities for promising employees.
The program has three program sponsors including Airlite Nonwovens located in Hildebran, Meridian Specialty Yarn Group located in Valdese and Leviton located in Morganton. The business partners evaluate certain employees they want to invest in professionally and they are chosen to participate in the apprenticeship program, Furse said.
Program participants are able to receive hands-on structured training that will enhance their current skillsets. They are also able to take relevant courses at WPCC to help develop their careers in the field of industry.
The first class of chosen candidates will enroll in their courses and onsite training in January to begin their apprenticeship program journey.
“It’s a three-year 6,000-hour apprenticeship program,” Furse said. “During those three years, they will work on the job and be trained on the job for the specific things that each company requires. They will go to Western Piedmont and take courses that will support the technology they’re learning how to operate.
“Each company has slightly different requirements in terms of what systems and technologies that they have in their organization. We were also able to tailor the program to match what the company needed. We’re developing this program to meet their specific needs at the company level.”
While receiving free on-site training and classes at WPCC specific to their career in industry, program participants are also paid a hefty wage, Furse said. Participants will also receive a raise each time they complete a quarter of the program. The more they learn, the more they earn, Furse said.
Furse and his team at WPCC are also planning on extending the program out to local high school seniors. He believes young people are the future of this field and they play an important role in the success of industry.
Furse explained his team is in the process of creating a pre-apprenticeship program for high school students that is expected to begin in the summer of 2022.
As a person who started out not knowing what he wanted to do in life and later went on to work in industry for more than 35 years, Furse understands why the industry field seems intimidating to a lot of people. He wants students to realize there is more opportunity now than ever to create a lasting and meaningful career in industry.
“I think it’s really important to start with every company who’s investing in this program and who is signed on to be a partner,” Furse said. “In every company there are assets in these young people who want to know, ‘Okay, what do I need to do to get ahead?’ … they will get to try the field of industry out, see what it’s like and determine upfront, ‘Do I want to do this for my career?’
“The ones that find their niche, this is a perfect opportunity for them to build a future for themselves. They will have a nationally recognized credential as a journeyman in industrial maintenance. To have a pathway to earn a really good wage and gain a set of skills that they can go anywhere if they want to and use those skills to better themselves.”
For more information on the WPCC PACE Program, visit wpcc.edu/pace.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.