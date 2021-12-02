New school board members sworn in

The newly-elected members of the Burke County Board of Education were sworn in on Wednesday afternoon.
The new members were officially sworn in at the Burke County Public Schools Central Office. They were sworn in by Burke County Clerk of Court Mabel Lowman.
The newly-elected members are:
- Aaron Johnson, Western District
- Jane Sohovich, Western District
- Tiana Sims, Central District
- Leslie Taylor, Eastern District
The four members will join the other board members to officially begin their duties on Monday a work session. The board also will elect a new chair and vice-chair of the board at the work session on Monday, according to Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for BCPS.
There will be a ceremonial oath of office given to the four members at the next regular monthly school board meeting. The ceremonial swearing in will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton, Shuffler said.
At the last regular monthly board meeting on Nov. 15, Seth Hunt Jr., Buddy Armour and Sam Wilkinson were honored for their longtime service to the board as they stepped down from their seats.
Hunt served on the board for more than five years alongside Armour and Wilkinson, who had served for more than 24 years each.
The board and BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan also will be working with the board attorney Chris Campbell on how to approach the vacant board seat after the death of longtime board member R.L. Icard on Saturday, Nov. 27, Shuffler said.
No decisions have been made concerning the vacant seat other than the board will follow board policy 2115, fulfillment of an un-expired term, Shuffler said.
"At this time, our focus remains on honoring and remembering the life of Dr. Icard and supporting his family," Shuffler said. "The business of his open seat is a secondary concern."
