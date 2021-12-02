New school board members sworn in

The newly-elected members of the Burke County Board of Education were sworn in on Wednesday afternoon.

The new members were officially sworn in at the Burke County Public Schools Central Office. They were sworn in by Burke County Clerk of Court Mabel Lowman.

The newly-elected members are:

Aaron Johnson, Western District

Jane Sohovich, Western District

Tiana Sims, Central District

Leslie Taylor, Eastern District

The four members will join the other board members to officially begin their duties on Monday a work session. The board also will elect a new chair and vice-chair of the board at the work session on Monday, according to Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for BCPS.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be a ceremonial oath of office given to the four members at the next regular monthly school board meeting. The ceremonial swearing in will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton, Shuffler said.

At the last regular monthly board meeting on Nov. 15, Seth Hunt Jr., Buddy Armour and Sam Wilkinson were honored for their longtime service to the board as they stepped down from their seats.