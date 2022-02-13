New state COVID guidance for schools brings fresh challenges to BCPS

Chae Moore, health education specialist for the Burke County Health Department said the department has been consistent with its messaging to BCPS on this issue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The priorities should be mandating masks in schools and encouraging vaccines and boosters for eligible students, faculty and staff,” Moore said. “These have been the best tools for fighting this pandemic."

Moore said that while she is concerned Burke County’s low vaccine rate could lead to more hospitalizations and deaths, the high volume of cases during the omicron surge strained school nurses' ability to keep up with contact tracing.

“The limited time school nurses have in a day could be spent on tasks that are better known to have success against COVID-19, such as the importance of masks and education of the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Moore said.

According to Cheryl Shuffler, public information Officer for Burke County Public Schools, the state has given schools systems until Feb. 21 to implement the new guidance. Shuffler said that BCPS Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan and Director of Nursing Miranda Michaels will be meeting with the Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise on Monday to develop a new plan.