New VP of academic affairs and workforce development named
Western Piedmont Community College

New VP of academic affairs and workforce development named

MORGANTON — Western Piedmont Community College has named Cynthia Davies its vice president of academic affairs and workforce development.

Davies joins the college with 24 years service at community colleges. She most recently served as dean of the School of Academic Advancement at Greenville Technical College in Greenville, South Carolina.

Davies began her role Aug. 16. As a vice president, she will nurture a vision for academic affairs and workforce development in which leaders support an alliance of competent and compassionate faculty and staffers who are encouraged and empowered to help students thrive and communities grow through learning, innovation, service and collaboration.

“This role is an exciting chance to become a more influential champion for learning, student success and workforce development in the western Carolinas,” Davies said. “I will work tirelessly to address workforce needs with opportunities that leave behind no one wishing to begin a career, increase skills or advance their education.”

At Greenville Technical College, Davies was recognized as the Educator of the Year in the Administrator Category for South Carolina in 2020. She led about 150 faculty and staff members who delivered transitional, English as a second language, and college orientation courses and supported student success through a first-year experience program, advising, transfer, tutoring, coaching, library services, computer labs and more.

Davies has a bachelor’s degree in history from the College of Charleston, a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of South Carolina, a graduate certificate in higher education leadership from the University of South Carolina and is scheduled to complete her doctorate in higher education from Clemson University later this year.

Western Piedmont has served the residents of Burke County since 1964. Apply online at wpcc.edu or visit its campus at 1001 Burkemont Ave., Morganton, to apply in person.

