New VP of academic affairs and workforce development named

MORGANTON — Western Piedmont Community College has named Cynthia Davies its vice president of academic affairs and workforce development.

Davies joins the college with 24 years service at community colleges. She most recently served as dean of the School of Academic Advancement at Greenville Technical College in Greenville, South Carolina.

Davies began her role Aug. 16. As a vice president, she will nurture a vision for academic affairs and workforce development in which leaders support an alliance of competent and compassionate faculty and staffers who are encouraged and empowered to help students thrive and communities grow through learning, innovation, service and collaboration.

“This role is an exciting chance to become a more influential champion for learning, student success and workforce development in the western Carolinas,” Davies said. “I will work tirelessly to address workforce needs with opportunities that leave behind no one wishing to begin a career, increase skills or advance their education.”