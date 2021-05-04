New wheelchair-accessible items offer opportunities for students

“The community has rallied and our schools have rallied to make spaces for all of our children and met their needs, and that is really exciting,” said Summey.

Tommy Blanton, construction teacher at East Burke High School, played an important role throughout the process of the project.

“I think it is just a good thing to build community inside our schools and to continue to be supportive of our sister schools,” said Blanton.

This project has impacted the students of North Liberty and has created a comradery among the community and many local organizations, the release said. Many people can speak about how the project has positively impacted the students at North Liberty.

“Seeing the partnership between these schools is what makes our BCPS community stronger," Interim Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan said. "I am very proud of the construction students and their teachers for creating a way for students in need to learn more easily. The community effort seen here is just a small glimpse at what happens every day within Burke County Public Schools.”

For more information on this project or for questions about donating materials to this project, contact North Liberty School at 828-437-9656.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

