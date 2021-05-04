New wheelchair-accessible items offer opportunities for students

Students at North Liberty School recently received a multitude of wheelchair-accessible items built by students of local high schools along with other community donors.
Lisa Summey, principal at North Liberty School, played a vital role in the organization and the success of this project.
“So the project that we are working on which are wheelchair-accessible raised-plant planter boxes, came about as part of our Earth Day project,” said Summey. “We reached out for a grant and Lowe’s hardware came out and took pictures of our spaces that we needed to put plants in and donated hundreds of dollars of plants to put in it.”
A grant from the N.C. Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council called the North Carolina Schools GO Outside Grant was awarded to North Liberty to help make the project possible, according to a press release from Burke County Public Schools.
Lowe’s also donated flowers to be planted in the garden beds and around the school in different locations. High school students in the construction classes have not only built the garden beds, but have helped with other construction projects around the school.
The project involved many local community organizations and families pitching in including local high schools throughout Burke County, the release said. The high school students in construction classes at Freedom, East Burke and Patton high schools built and delivered the raised garden beds that are wheelchair accessible to North Liberty last week.
“The community has rallied and our schools have rallied to make spaces for all of our children and met their needs, and that is really exciting,” said Summey.
Tommy Blanton, construction teacher at East Burke High School, played an important role throughout the process of the project.
“I think it is just a good thing to build community inside our schools and to continue to be supportive of our sister schools,” said Blanton.
This project has impacted the students of North Liberty and has created a comradery among the community and many local organizations, the release said. Many people can speak about how the project has positively impacted the students at North Liberty.
“Seeing the partnership between these schools is what makes our BCPS community stronger," Interim Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan said. "I am very proud of the construction students and their teachers for creating a way for students in need to learn more easily. The community effort seen here is just a small glimpse at what happens every day within Burke County Public Schools.”
For more information on this project or for questions about donating materials to this project, contact North Liberty School at 828-437-9656.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.