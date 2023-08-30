VALDESE — No children were hurt after a school bus hit a pickup truck early Wednesday morning.

The school bus, from Valdese Elementary School, was attempting to turn left from Malcolm Boulevard onto US 70 when it failed to yield to a Ford Ranger travelling in the opposite direction on Malcolm Boulevard, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

There were two children on board the bus at the time, but neither were injured, the release said. The occupants of the Ford were transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge with minor injuries.

The bus driver was cited for failure to yield right of way.