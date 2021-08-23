 Skip to main content
North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics hosts informational session
North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics hosts informational session

08xx21-mnh-news-ncssmsummer-p1

The North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics will host an informational session Wednesday regarding the developing Summer Accelerator program.

 Sydni Hall, The News Herald

The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics-Morganton campus will be hosting an information session regarding the summer program for students that will begin in 2022.

The NCSSM-Morganton campus will host the informational meeting regarding the Summer Accelerator program on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Foothills Higher Education Center, located at 2128 S. Sterling St. in Morganton, according to a release from NCSSM-Morganton.

The Summer Accelerator program will available to any rising fifth to 12th grader interested. The goal of the program is to encourage interest in STEM-related concepts, the release said.

The program will be split into different section based on the grade levels. The students will be split into the following grade levels:

• Fifth and sixth graders

• Seventh to ninth graders

• 10th to 12th graders

Students will be able to participate in interactive STEM activities. Each group will be set up to follow a different pace, the release said.

The overall goal is to create student interest in STEM programs as the development of the new NCSSM-Morganton campus is nearing completion.

For more information on the Summer Accelerator information meeting or NCSSM-Morganton, visit ncssm.edu/morgantoncampus.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

Sydni Hall has been covering education, features and new business for The News Herald since April 2021.

