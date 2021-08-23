North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics hosts informational session

The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics-Morganton campus will be hosting an information session regarding the summer program for students that will begin in 2022.

The NCSSM-Morganton campus will host the informational meeting regarding the Summer Accelerator program on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Foothills Higher Education Center, located at 2128 S. Sterling St. in Morganton, according to a release from NCSSM-Morganton.

The Summer Accelerator program will available to any rising fifth to 12th grader interested. The goal of the program is to encourage interest in STEM-related concepts, the release said.

The program will be split into different section based on the grade levels. The students will be split into the following grade levels:

• Fifth and sixth graders

• Seventh to ninth graders

• 10th to 12th graders

Students will be able to participate in interactive STEM activities. Each group will be set up to follow a different pace, the release said.

The overall goal is to create student interest in STEM programs as the development of the new NCSSM-Morganton campus is nearing completion.

For more information on the Summer Accelerator information meeting or NCSSM-Morganton, visit ncssm.edu/morgantoncampus.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

