Dear North Liberty Class of 2023,

Graduation from high school is certainly one of the most tremendous milestones in your life. I have had the privilege of watching you “Reach for the Stars” for five years. I am so proud of you!

Your teachers have supported you in your classrooms— ensuring achievement in loving and supportive environments. Your parents, guardians, family members, and friends, have provided nurturing, supportive spaces for you to mature and thrive outside of school. Your shine has always been within you. NLS Graduates, shine brighter than a shooting star.

Your North Liberty family and I love you and have learned some invaluable lessons along this journey. These truths continue to change me, and I am thankful for the changes. Each time I see you, or a picture of what you are accomplishing, I smile. It has truly been an honor to share this journey with you.

Lessons you have taught us:

1. How to give and receive pure, strong, unconditional love with no strings attached.

2. We are all valuable and communicate differently!!

3. A child with special needs will inspire you to be a special person.

4. That success is not found in outward performance, but in accomplishing even the small tasks. Celebrate them!!!

5. Pause… to witness the determination in others to reach new milestones, and the effort, strength, and grit it requires.

You have made the lives of those who have shared your journey much brighter by allowing us to be a participant.

Again, congratulations, North Liberty Stars, Class of 2023!

Shine your light up high,

For you are destined to touch the sky.

Reach for the Stars!!

With love and appreciation,

Mrs. Lisa Summey

North Liberty School Principal