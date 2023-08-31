Burke County Public Schools is off and running with a new school year, with north of 12,000 students expected altogether once kindergarten numbers are finalized.

On Tuesday, the second day of school, BCPS had 11,481 students enrolled. That number was set to grow by between 700 and 800 once all kindergarten students reported by the end of the week. That would put BCPS near or above last year’s final enrollment of 12,153 students.

“We have had a great start to the 2023-2024 academic year,” said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan. “As I visit schools, I am impressed with the level of excitement in the buildings and energy in the classrooms. Our students and staff are already hard at work diving into learning. We are looking forward to a great year.”

This year’s official enrollment and a breakdown of student numbers by school will become available after the 10th day of school at the end of this coming week.

Of that enrollment, just 27 students are part of Burke Virtual Academy this year. All are from seventh and eighth grades and are being taught by one teacher as the online school, which exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen dwindling numbers since.

BCPS also is offering French language classes in a virtual format and has about 90 students in that program between the four high schools.

On the staffing front, BCPS currently has 17 open certified teaching positions. Of those, five are growth positions to reduce class sizes and four are in classes for exceptional children. Five classified positions, all classroom teacher assistants, are vacant. BCPS has four maintenance and custodial vacancies and one related service provider position, which is occupational, physical and speech therapy.

While things were running smoothly by the middle of the first week of school, BCPS did run into a bit of a snag on Monday morning, the first day of class, when two suspicious items were discovered at Patton High School. Classes were dismissed for the day, but the items ultimately were deemed not to be dangerous.

School resumed as normal at Patton on Tuesday.

“I am pleased with how Monday morning went at Patton as we were faced with an unusual situation,” Swan said. “(Principal Dillon) Sain and his staff and the students remained calm and in control throughout the process and handled it well.”

The most notable new BCPS policy in effect this year is a no-vaping policy. The school system recently announced that, starting with the first day of school last Monday, vaping and vaping paraphernalia are not permitted in BCPS buildings, on campus grounds, on buses or during school-sponsored activities off-campus.

The school system said the new policy sets consequences for students found vaping or with vapes and vaping paraphernalia, including cartridges and e-liquids. First and any subsequent offenses call for the vape and/or paraphernalia to be confiscated and the student to be enrolled in a vaping cessation program.

The first offense also is punishable by three days of in-school suspension. The second offense is punishable by up to three days of out-of-school suspension. Third offenses are punishable by up to five days of out-of-school suspension plus a more-intensive cessation program. And the fourth offense is punishable by up to 10 days of out-of-school suspension with a recommendation for a long-term suspension.

“Unfortunately, with the allure of vaping and the fruity flavors marketed to our young people, we started to see an increase in use in our schools over the past few years,” said Wendi Craven, the chairwoman of the Burke County Board of Education, in a BCPS press release on the policy. “Our board adopted this anti-vaping policy in hopes of deterring the unhealthy activity and, to my knowledge, it is the only standalone vaping policy of its kind in the state. We want all of our students to learn and grow in a safe, healthy environment and therefore, we have adopted this new policy against vaping.”

Added Swan in the release: “Just like the new cellphone policy we rolled out at the start of last school year, this anti-vaping policy will be strictly enforced by school staff. We are grateful for the support of our board of education on this policy. It sends a strong message to our students that inhaling chemicals and unknown substances is not acceptable behavior at school, is disruptive to the school day and there are consequences.”

The new policy can be found under 4325 and 4320-R in the district's policy manual.

In addition to the anti-vaping policy, BCPS is working on going through new federal “Parents Bill of Rights Act” legislation and linking policies it already has in place that correlate.