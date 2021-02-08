Nursing students volunteer at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re shown how to give injections in different ways, at various sites and with different amounts of medication,” said student Tiffany Smith. “Being able to come to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic gives us an opportunity to hone in our injection skills and be able to use our training from WPCC.”

This experience is not only practical for the Nursing program students. It is also emotional, according to student Caylon Johnson.

“We had a couple of them actually that came to tears when we gave them their immunizations, and they told us how thankful they were that we were here and how they had been waiting for this moment since the pandemic started,” Johnson said. “I was really honored to be a part of that experience. I think that, as students, it’s a phenomenal opportunity to really be a part of history.”

Johnson was even at the clinic when her grandfather came for his vaccination.

Information about COVID-19, including the vaccination process, can be found through the health department by clicking here, or visiting burkenc.org/2472/Coronavirus-Disease-2019.

Learn more about the WPCC Nursing program at wpcc.edu/nursing/.