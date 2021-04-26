Oak Hill Elementary’s Ann Morris named Teacher of the Year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morris is a National Board for Professional Teaching Standards-certified teacher in early childhood education. She has a master’s degree in reading for kindergarten through 12th grade from Appalachian State University as well as a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Lenoir-Rhyne University and an associate degree from Western Piedmont Community College.

Morris is a member of the Burke Augustine Literacy Council, Reading League Association and International Literacy Association. She is a teacher leader for her school and the district and has served as a mentor to new teachers.

Morris said her passion for teaching reading and reaching all students was accelerated by her own personal story with her son, who is dyslexic. She said she sees herself as not only an instructor who teaches reading, but also a coach who teaches character traits.

Morris said she has seen students grow during the past year while teaching during COVID-19, and she grew herself as a teacher.