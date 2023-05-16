Two doctors and a registered dietitian spoke out at Monday night’s board of education meeting, urging the board to stop using its new barbecue smoker.

Dr. Roxanne Becker, Dr. Joseph Barrocas and Noah Praamsma, a registered dietitian, all spoke out against the “Pig Rig,” the name Burke County Public Schools gave to the barbecue smoker it purchased earlier this year.

The doctors and registered dietitian are all members of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, whose mission is to save and improve human and animal lives through plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research, according to the organization’s website.

Before the meeting, they had a mobile billboard driven by all of the schools in the school district urging Superintendent Mike Swan to stop the use of the smoker.

Becker used information from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which said in 2015, processed meats — meats that have been smoked, fermented, cured, salted or other processes to improve preservation or enhance flavor — were group one carcinogens. It shares the category with asbestos and cigarettes, she said.

The American Cancer Society recommended avoiding processed meats and eating it sparingly, if at all, Becker said. She said cooking meat at temperatures higher than 300 degrees, and especially over an open flame, can also increase the risk of exposure to carcinogens.

Barrocas, a pediatrician and internal medicine specialist based in Huntersville, said he moved to North Carolina from Ohio 18 years ago and quickly learned about how important barbecue is in the south’s culture. He said he stopped eating meat a few years ago as he continued to learn more about proper nutrition.

He said he believed the school system had good intentions when it purchased the Pig Rig, but asked that it remove the smoker from its lineup of food offerings.

Praamsma talked about the importance of health and nutrition in the schools, and encouraged the school system to look toward gardening programs for its schools instead.

Response to concerns

The smoker is a new model, one that cost the school system about $33,000 — the same cost as a new convection oven for school cafeterias, according to information from Cheryl Shuffler, the public relations officer for BCPS.

It cooks meats and vegetables with indirect heat at 275 degrees, Shuffler said, and has a small smoke chamber.

Culinary classes in BCPS also get to try their hand with the smoker, Shuffler said, because the teachers for those programs have all been trained on how to use it.

The smoker has only been in action since February, but the plan is to use it once a month across the school system, Shuffler said. It wasn’t used in April because of spring break, and May’s event was the last of the school year.

On the topic of gardens in schools, five elementary schools received a grant from the Growing Minds Program and Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project to create gardens and taste-testing programs in 2017, Shuffler said.

Those schools — Icard, Salem, Forest Hill, Hildebran and Hillcrest elementaries — ran into the challenge of having enough staff support to effectively keep up with the gardens over the summer, she said. That season is the best time for growing tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and other similar vegetables.

North Liberty School and Heritage Middle School both have small scale gardens, and East Burke and Freedom high schools have greenhouses for their agriculture programs. Those programs are not for cafeteria consumption, Shuffler said.

Those programs are small scale because in North Carolina, large scale farm to table programs require a good agricultural practices certification, which is expensive and cost prohibitive, she said. While programs like that are a good concept, she said, they aren’t possible at this time for the district.

She said the school system does try to buy local whenever possible, and currently uses local farmers for strawberries, broccoli and ground beef.

Future of the Pig Rig

Wendi Craven, chair of the school board, said it’s all about choices.

“If they don’t want to eat the smoked meat, they don’t have to,” Craven told The News Herald. “We have lots of options for our students at every level, elementary to secondary.”

Leslie Ritchie Taylor, another board member, said her children have raved about the food they’ve received from the Pig Rig. She said they described the lunches from the smoker as some of the best school lunches they’ve had.

Craven said BCPS will always make accommodations for students with special dietary needs, and the school system will make sure those students have something to eat that fits their dietary restrictions.

She said the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction approved purchasing the smoker before any money was spent on it, they raised funds to help with the purchase of it and they incorporated it into curriculum with the culinary classes in addition to the monthly meals at the schools.

“We tried to look at every aspect,” Craven said.

The Pig Rig was smoking Tuesday for an event titled Red, White and BBQ to celebrate National Barbecue Day, according to information from the school system.

“It’s part of the culture of North Carolina,” Craven said. “We’ve got eastern barbecue, we’ve got Lexington barbecue, we have festivals, we have competitions, we have red slaw, we have white slaw, you know? It’s just part of being a North Carolinian. So as far as historical perspective, we thought it was important to be in the curriculum.”