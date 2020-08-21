Outbreaks show risks of in-person learning

Many local parents are clamoring for Burke County Public Schools to reopen for in-person instruction.

Throughout the state last week, though, universities began switching to remote instruction following confirmed COVID cases at off campus housing units.

Leslie Taylor has two children in Burke County Public Schools. Taylor offered public comments during the Burke County Board of Education’s meeting Monday night.

“Both of my children are in the AIG program – they’re at the top of their class in grades and testing,” Taylor said. “They’re the ones walking across the stage to shake your hand, Mr. Icard, for being recognized for county speech contests, the county science fair, DUKE Tips. They play sports and are involved in after school clubs. They have been recognized for perfect attendance.

“School is important to my children,” Taylor said. “It’s who they are – it’s what they do. In-person education drives them to do better, to be better. Since I informed my children of this change from Plan B to (Plan) C, I’ve seen the change in them – feelings of hopelessness, thoughts of, ‘What do we do now?’”

Taylor said the social and emotional effects of remote instruction could be catastrophic for at risk and underserved children.