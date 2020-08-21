Outbreaks show risks of in-person learning

Many local parents are clamoring for Burke County Public Schools to reopen for in-person instruction.
Throughout the state last week, though, universities began switching to remote instruction following confirmed COVID cases at off campus housing units.
Leslie Taylor has two children in Burke County Public Schools. Taylor offered public comments during the Burke County Board of Education’s meeting Monday night.
“Both of my children are in the AIG program – they’re at the top of their class in grades and testing,” Taylor said. “They’re the ones walking across the stage to shake your hand, Mr. Icard, for being recognized for county speech contests, the county science fair, DUKE Tips. They play sports and are involved in after school clubs. They have been recognized for perfect attendance.
“School is important to my children,” Taylor said. “It’s who they are – it’s what they do. In-person education drives them to do better, to be better. Since I informed my children of this change from Plan B to (Plan) C, I’ve seen the change in them – feelings of hopelessness, thoughts of, ‘What do we do now?’”
Taylor said the social and emotional effects of remote instruction could be catastrophic for at risk and underserved children.
“I’ve seen social withdrawal within my own home,” Taylor said. “In-person contact and connection is important to my kids, and if in-person connection is that important in a home that has a good support system like mine, can you imagine … the isolation felt by those kids who already struggle with depression and anxiety? The mental health of our children should carry as much weight in your decision as physical.”
Due to remote instruction, parents are forced to make significant adjustments to accommodate their children.
Many local parents told The News Herald they have had to cut back time at work in order to assist their children with schoolwork or provide them day care.
Burke County Public Schools’ food distribution is a key resource for so many families throughout the area. Still, local parents are accustomed to their kids receiving the standard $2.50 meals at schools. With no school in session, families are paying more to keep their children fed.
In a recent USA Today article, Diane Pratt-Heavner, director of media relations for the School Nutrition Association, said about 30 million children were fed daily by their organization.
In the article, Pratt-Heavner said that the majority of school districts experienced a drop of 50 percent or more in the number of meals they served at food distribution programs. The reasons for the drop could be work conflicts, with parents having to drive their children to the site, or fear of safety due to COVID-19 concerns.
Despite these difficult realities, the news of COVID-19 outbreaks at higher institutions throughout the state is another reminder that everyone is forced to make adjustments due to this pandemic.
On Wednesday, North Carolina State University announced it will transition all of its to remote learning after outbreaks were reported at off-campus housing units. On Friday, the university reported an additional four more COVID-19 clusters at sorority and fraternity houses off-campus. According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 892 students in isolation or quarantine off-campus.
Earlier last week, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill reported six clusters through Friday. The university moved all undergraduate classes online and told students they needed to be moved out of their dorms by Aug. 30.
Students are scrambling and trying to get tested while being tasked with having to move out at the same time.
The News Herald reported last week that board chair Buddy Armour said 237 people were forced to quarantine this summer at BCPS day cares after 6 students and 14 staff members contracted the virus. At Salem Elementary School’s day care program, 47 kids are currently quarantining following an outbreak.
“(Those 47 students) would have missed the first two weeks of school, had we not been in remote learning at this point,” Armour said.
The school board will meet on Sept. 3 to decide the school system’s future from Sept. 11 forward.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!