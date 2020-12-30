Pandemic's effects may have lasting impact on education

The school system’s administration maintained a message of ensuring the health and safety of students and staff.

“The spirit of this process is to provide a level of support for our students and families during this time with a primary focus being on their health and safety,” Putnam said in the meeting. “This has been my message from the start and will continue to be my message until we get through this process.”

Now, more than nine months later, local schools still find themselves in the midst of the process of trying to navigate the pandemic and ensure students are learning, while making sure staff members and students stay safe and healthy too.

In looking back and assessing the whirlwind year that was 2020, for some academic professionals there is reason to be optimistic that the barriers students face, which were only further exposed by the pandemic, will be forced to be reckoned with in the near future.

Many parents have wondered whether the students’ lack of instructions, particularly at the K-5 level, might be causing permanent damage to their academic development.

During the Dec. 7 board meeting, Karen Auton, BCPS director of elementary education, shared K-5 reading and math levels with the board.