Parents express their thoughts on BCPS' return plan

Last week, the Burke County Board of Education voted to send students to in-person school for two days a week, with remote classes for the other three days a week.
The plan is a variation of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Plan B, which utilizes both remote and in-person learning for students. Under the plan – which the board and Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam call “A day/B day” – one group of students will meet in-person on Mondays and Thursdays, while the other meets in-person on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be remote for both groups.
Additionally, Cooper gave school boards the option to conduct all virtual learning. A number of systems throughout the state, including Durham Public Schools, Wake County Public Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have announced they will open the school year by using full remote learning.
The News Herald spoke with parents to get their thoughts on the school board’s plan.
Amanda Minton has a daughter at Salem Elementary.
“I’m glad (the students) are getting to go back to school,” Minton said. “I know my daughter has been wanting to go back for a good little bit now, having been out since March. I feel that the kids, if their parents want them to, should go all week. If the parents don’t want to send the parents to school, they should have the option to just do it remotely.”
Earlier this month, BCPS also unveiled its all-remote option for parents, called Burke County Virtual Academy. The program, which held informational meetings through Zoom this week, is a free long-term option available to BCPS students, as well as those in a homeschool, private school or charter school anywhere in the state.
Minton considered using the Burke County Public Schools Virtual Academy, but her daughter doesn’t want to be home because she wants to be learning among her friends and getting “back to normal,” Minton said.
Minton is having hours cut from her job so she can teach her son remotely.
Megan Grindstaff’s son is a rising junior at Freedom High School.
“I appreciate that it isn’t a regular five-day, in-person schedule,” Grindstaff said. “I would have preferred an entirely online school year, but I know that isn’t practical for everyone.”
Grindstaff said she is planning on enrolling her son in the Virtual Academy, adding that her work schedule will not be affected as much because her son is old enough to do his school work unsupervised.
However, Grindstaff said the idea of her son missing out on social interaction is what concerns her the most.
“There’s only so much Mom and Dad time he’ll tolerate,” Grindstaff said. “Even social media isn’t a real replacement for face-to-face interaction.”
Minton said she worries the children being limited to two days of in-person schooling per week may stunt both their socialization and learning.
“My daughter also has ADHD,” Minton said. “Her not being able to get out and run around with her friends has affected her a lot. She benefits a lot from extracurricular activities such as physical education, any outdoor activity, art and music.”
As for the issue of elementary students being required to wear masks, Minton said she felt her daughter and her classmates would be able to follow the rules.
“She told me she’s willing to (wear the mask) if it means she goes back,” Minton said. “I understand that kids can’t be running up and playing tag, for instance,” Minton said. “But I feel there are other things they can do to give them that physical education aspect without having them have to touch each other.”
During the emergency meeting in which the school board announced their plan, board member Seth Hunt voiced his concerns with having elementary school children in school for two days a week, citing concerns for their academic development. The board agreed that during its scheduled meetings throughout the year it would revisit each level’s progress, paying careful attention to the elementary schools’ progress and potentially bumping up the elementary schools to a full week while middle and high schools remain on an A day/B day schedule.
“I feel that would be a good option (of having elementary school children in schools for the full week while middle and high schools operate on the A day/B day schedule),” Minton said. “When they’re older, in middle school and high school, they understand the technology more.”
A woman who wished to be referred to as “Tonya D.” has two children in BCPS, a sixth grader at East Burke Middle and a sophomore at Patton High. Tonya said she favors a full in-person return, and that her issue with the A day/B day plan is there will be too much time in between face-to-face instruction.
Tonya said she worries about technological issues as well, and pointed out the school board’s difficulties it faced in livestreaming its meeting last Friday. Additionally, Tonya, who started a Facebook group for parents to discuss schools’ plans called “Covid’s Impact on Burke County Students Discussion Group,” said the school system’s plan will hinder socialization.
“Social interaction is part of education,” she said. “It’s limited enough in a ‘normal’ school year, and by separating the school in A and B groups, it’s even more limited.”
Tonya, who works Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., said she will be forced to make difficult decisions regarding her job and her children’s studies as a result of the hybrid plan.
“With three days of remote learning, I will either neglect my job, lose my job, lose pay, or neglect my children’s studies,” she said. “None of these (plans) are something I would choose.
Jordan Bollinger has two children at Mull Elementary, a first grader and a fifth grader. Bollinger said she favors a full-time return, or at least a four-day week. She said some students could be at a disadvantage due to inequities in access to resources. Bollinger said children whose parents suffer from addiction, for example, will be disadvantaged in a partially remote setting.
“I’m a realist, and I try to be as optimistic as possible,” Bollinger said. “But, there’s a lot more that goes into these children’s lives instead of it being just a ‘classroom.’”
Grindstaff said she is worried about her son’s grades being impacted from not being in person.
“He’s normally an ‘A’ or ‘B’ student and with college right around the corner, it’s important that he keep his grades up,” Grindstaff said. “I don’t have any experience with Virtual Academy, but I do believe the classroom is a better learning environment.”
During Wednesday’s Burke County Public Schools Virtual Academy informational meeting, assistant superintendent David Fonseca said nearly 500 participants engaged in the first three meetings.
“I’m still just not comfortable sending him back to school,” Grindstaff said. “There are so many cases in the county with new ones every day and a lot of differing opinions on the best way to go forward. I can’t and won’t jeopardize his health or possibly his life. For me, the risk outweighs the reward.”
