Parents express their thoughts on BCPS' return plan

Minton said she worries the children being limited to two days of in-person schooling per week may stunt both their socialization and learning.

“My daughter also has ADHD,” Minton said. “Her not being able to get out and run around with her friends has affected her a lot. She benefits a lot from extracurricular activities such as physical education, any outdoor activity, art and music.”

As for the issue of elementary students being required to wear masks, Minton said she felt her daughter and her classmates would be able to follow the rules.

“She told me she’s willing to (wear the mask) if it means she goes back,” Minton said. “I understand that kids can’t be running up and playing tag, for instance,” Minton said. “But I feel there are other things they can do to give them that physical education aspect without having them have to touch each other.”