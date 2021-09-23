Patton High School Homecoming Court announced

Nicole is the daughter of Tanya and Blong Cha. She will be escorted by her sister, Kaylin Cha. During her four years at Patton, Nicole has participated in basketball and soccer. She is a member of the Asian Culture Club and Art Club. Nicole is a member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church youth group. Nicole’s hobbies include working at Zaxby’s and playing piano. After graduation, she plans to attend a two-year community college and transfer to a four-year university and major in finance and accounting.

Beth is the daughter of Eric and Helen DuVall. She is escorted by her brother, Nick Duvall. During her four years at Patton, Beth has participated in chorus. She is a stage manager for The Patton Players. She is a member of the Trinity Baptist Church Youth Group. Beth’s hobbies include being a dancer at Southern Swag Dance Academy, fishing, cooking and hanging out with her family. After graduation, she plans to attend a two-year community college and major in dental hygiene.

Hannah is the daughter of David and Madge Goines. She will be escorted by brother-in-law, Tyler Grindstaff. During her four years at Patton, Hannah has participated in soccer and Chambers Singers. She has held leadership positions as treasurer of Chamber Singers, both sophomore and junior years. She is currently vice president of all Patton Choirs. She has participated in Early Music Ensemble and Patton Player’s musical production of “The Wizard of Oz” and “Beauty and the Beast.” She is a member of the SADD Club, Kind Club, Anchor Club, Science National Honors Society National Honor Society when she is the secretary/media representative. She is also made the dean’s list at WPCC. Hannah’s hobbies include working at Silver Creek Restaurant, babysitting her nieces, spending time with friends and family, devoting time to church functions, and tutoring. She is an active member at Grace Baptist Church. After graduation, she plans to attend a two-year community college and then transfer to a four-year university where she will major in business management and finance.