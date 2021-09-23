Patton High School Homecoming Court announced

Patton High School announced the 2021 Homecoming Court and the celebrations are set to begin this week. There are 14 candidates eligible to win the title of queen during Friday’s home game against Madison High School. The PHS Homecoming parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday in downtown Morganton. The pre-game celebrations will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and the game will start at 7:30 p.m. This year’s Homecoming winner will be crowned during halftime.
The 2021-22 Homecoming candidates are as follows:
Sarah Elizabeth Browning
Sarah is the daughter of Amanda Waters and Jonathan Browning. She will be escorted by her father, Jonathan Browning. During her four years at Patton, Sara has been a member of the Cross Country, Tennis, Swim, Indoor and Outdoor track. Sarah is presently a member of the Anchor Club and S.A.D.D. Club and has served on the Student Government Association. Sarah is a current member of Hopewell Baptist Church youth group. Sarah’s hobbies include running, painting, crocheting, playing with dogs, and spending time with friends and family, specifically Raegan Edwards. After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university and major in business administration and accounting.
Kailey Rudelle Buchanan
Kailey is the daughter of Jonie Daniels and Scott Buchanan. She will be escorted by her father, Scott Buchanan. During her four years at Patton, Kailey has participated in varsity softball and varsity golf. She also has participated in Anchor Club. Kailey is a member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church youth group. Kailey’s hobbies include taking dance lessons for the last 15 years. After graduation, she plans to attend a two-year community college to pursue an associate’s degree in science.
Nicole Lily Cha
Nicole is the daughter of Tanya and Blong Cha. She will be escorted by her sister, Kaylin Cha. During her four years at Patton, Nicole has participated in basketball and soccer. She is a member of the Asian Culture Club and Art Club. Nicole is a member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church youth group. Nicole’s hobbies include working at Zaxby’s and playing piano. After graduation, she plans to attend a two-year community college and transfer to a four-year university and major in finance and accounting.
Beth Nicole DuVall
Beth is the daughter of Eric and Helen DuVall. She is escorted by her brother, Nick Duvall. During her four years at Patton, Beth has participated in chorus. She is a stage manager for The Patton Players. She is a member of the Trinity Baptist Church Youth Group. Beth’s hobbies include being a dancer at Southern Swag Dance Academy, fishing, cooking and hanging out with her family. After graduation, she plans to attend a two-year community college and major in dental hygiene.
Hannah Christine Goines
Hannah is the daughter of David and Madge Goines. She will be escorted by brother-in-law, Tyler Grindstaff. During her four years at Patton, Hannah has participated in soccer and Chambers Singers. She has held leadership positions as treasurer of Chamber Singers, both sophomore and junior years. She is currently vice president of all Patton Choirs. She has participated in Early Music Ensemble and Patton Player’s musical production of “The Wizard of Oz” and “Beauty and the Beast.” She is a member of the SADD Club, Kind Club, Anchor Club, Science National Honors Society National Honor Society when she is the secretary/media representative. She is also made the dean’s list at WPCC. Hannah’s hobbies include working at Silver Creek Restaurant, babysitting her nieces, spending time with friends and family, devoting time to church functions, and tutoring. She is an active member at Grace Baptist Church. After graduation, she plans to attend a two-year community college and then transfer to a four-year university where she will major in business management and finance.
Kylea Jordan Huffman
Kylea is the daughter of Mitch and Tammy Huffman. She will be escorted by her sister, Chelsie Huffman. During her four years at Patton, Kylea participated in Chamber Singers. Kylea hobbies include working as a dog sitter and participating in her church youth choir. She is an active member of Grace Baptist Church. After graduation, she plans to attend a two-year community college and major in radiology.
Bridget Shyanne Patrick
Bridget is the daughter of Todd and Robin Patrick. She will be escorted by her father, Todd Patrick. During her four years at Patton, Bridget has participated in varsity softball. She is a member of the SADD Club, Student Government Association, Anchor Club and National Honor Society. Bridget’s hobbies include playing softball. She is a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university and major in nursing.
Sarah Caroline Robinson
Sarah is the daughter of Stuart and Kathy Robinson. She will be escorted by her father, Stuart Robinson. During her four years at Patton, Sarah has participated in cheerleading and women’s lacrosse. She is a member of National Honor Society, National Honors Society Science Club, Anchor Club, Panthers vs. Cancer, Art club and Student Government Association. Sarah’s hobbies include reading, thrifting, catching sunsets, and spending time with my friends and family. After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university and major in environmental engineering.
Kennady Grace Roper
Kennady is the daughter of Todd and Nicole Roper. She will be escorted by her dad, Todd Roper. During her four years at Patton, Kennedy participated in volleyball. She also participates in Carolina Union Volleyball Club. She is a member of the Anchor Club and National Honors Society. Kennedy’s hobbies include playing travel volleyball. She is a member of Hopewell Baptist Church youth group. Kennady plans to attend a four-year university and major in social work or something in the medical field.
Isabella Marie Sacchetti
Isabella Marie Sacchetti is the daughter of Megan and Mario Sacchetti. She will be escorted by her father, Mario Sacchetti. During her four years at Patton, Isabella participated in varsity swimming and soccer and is in the National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Anchor Club and the Science National Honors Society. She is also a member at Saint Charles Borromeo and a volunteen at the J. Iverson Riddle Center. Her hobbies include hanging out with friends, hiking, soccer and going for drives. Isabella plans to attend a four-year university and study nursing.
Katie Lynn Stoudenmire
Katie is the daughter of Edward and Tracy Stoudenmire. She will be escorted by her father, Edward Stoudenmire. During her four years at Patton, Katie has participated in volleyball. She also participates in National Honor Society and SADD club. Katie’s hobbies include playing volleyball. Katie plans to attend a four-year university and plans to major in pediatrics or psychology.
Bailey Elizabeth Tallent
Bailey is the daughter of Holly and Phillip Tallent. She will be escorted by her father, Phillip Tallent. During her four years at Patton, Bailey has participated in cross country, women’s lacrosse, women’s swim, indoor and outdoor track. She also participates in Technology Student Association, Student Government Association, Gardening Club, ACDC, Anchor Club, National Honor Society. Bailey’s hobbies include climbing, crocheting, reading and gaming. She is a member of High Peak Baptist Church Youth Group. Bailey plans to attend a four-year university and major in mechanical engineering.
Kierra Dawn Teeters
Kierra is the daughter of Tim and Dawn Teeters. She will be escorted by her brother, Logan Teeters. During her four years at Patton, Kierra has participated in basketball and softball. She also participated in the Student Government Association,, Anchor Club, SADD Club and Panthers vs Cancer Club. Kierra plans to attend a four-year university and plans to work toward getting her interpreters license for the deaf and blind.
Danielle Bolivia Wojcik
Danielle is the daughter of Paul and Donna Wojcik. She is escorted by her sister, Ashley Wojcik. During her four years at Patton, Bailey has participated in varsity volleyball, varsity soccer and Basketball. Danielle’s hobbies include volleyball. She is a member of the Young Life Group. Danielle plans to attend a four-year university and plans to major in pre-med.