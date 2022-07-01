 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patton High School Honor Graduates

phs honor grads
Submitted, Burke County Public Schools

Pictured (front row, from left) are: Cydney Brackett, Sarah Browning, David Buchanan, Brayson Buff, Melia Carswell, Madison Clay, Caden Clontz and Estella Cross; (second row, from left) Caitlyn Eagan, Raegan Edwards, Savannah Epley, Juan Galindo Meza, Hannah Goines, Sara Griggs and Gracie Guthrie; (third row, from left) Luis Hernandez Garcia, William Vance Jones, Meredith Kearson, Ella Keathley, Cierra Lail, Peter Lohr, Easton McCoy and James Kelton Mull; (fourth row, from left) Brennen Nance, Bridget Patrick, Hannah Payne, Sarah Robinson, Kenady Roper, Elijah Roscoe, Connor Rudisill and Isabella Sacchetti; (fifth row, from left) Om Shah, Emily Shuping, Katie Stoudenmire, Bailey Tallent, Jena Towery, Kiera Villanueva, Ashlyn White, Gabrielle Williams and Danielle Wojcik. Not pictured are Kristen Duckworth, Elizabeth Duvall and Kylea Huffman.

