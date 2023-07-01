Dear Graduates,

As you stand at the threshold of a new chapter in your lives, I am reminded of a quote from one of the greatest American leaders, Theodore Roosevelt. In his speech “Citizenship in a Republic,” he spoke of the “man in the arena,” who strives valiantly and makes great efforts, despite the possibility of failure and criticism.

You, as graduates, have been that “man in the arena” for the past four years. You have worked tirelessly, faced countless challenges, and overcome numerous obstacles to reach this moment. You have pushed beyond your limits, and you have emerged stronger and more resilient as a result.

But your journey doesn’t end here. You are now entering a new arena, one that is even more challenging and demanding than high school. You will face new obstacles and setbacks, and you will have to work even harder to achieve your goals.

However, I have no doubt that you will rise to the occasion, just as you have done in the past. You have already demonstrated your strength and determination, and you will continue to do so in the years ahead. You will become the doctors, the lawyers, the engineers, the teachers, the healthcare workers, the tradesman and the leaders that this world needs.

But you must never forget the lessons you have learned in this arena. You must always strive to be the best versions of yourselves, to work hard and never give up, to be kind and compassionate towards others, and to make a positive impact on the world around us.

As you leave this arena, take with you the memories, the friendships, and the experiences that have shaped you into the individuals you are today. Be grateful for the support and guidance you have received from teachers, family, and friends.

Remember that you are not alone in this journey. You are part of a community of graduates who have faced the same challenges and overcome the same obstacles.You are part of a generation of young people who have the power to change the world for the better.

Embrace the future with courage and hope, knowing that you have what it takes to succeed. Be the “men and women in the arena” who strive valiantly and make a difference in the world.

Congratulations to the Class of 2023!

Dr. Dillon Sain

Principal- Robert L. Patton High School