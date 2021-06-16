Patton High School Principal Letter

On behalf of the staff and faculty of Robert Logan Patton High School, I would like to congratulate you on your high school graduation. On May 27, you officially became the Robert Logan Patton High School Class of 2021 Graduates! This date will be an important milestone in your lives as you reflect on your education and begin a new chapter in your journey.

Senior class, you are an amazing group of students with so many gifts and talents. Thank you for sharing those with us the last four years. What a joy it has been to watch you all grow, learn, and pursue excellence in so many areas. As you all enter the workforce, military, or continue academic pursuits, we will be following your journey and cheering you on. We know that you all are going to accomplish great things. You are prepared for whatever your future entails, your foundation is strong. You will meet challenges along the way, but remember, as we have learned during the pandemic, you can overcome them. You have now seen just how resilient you are and that nothing can stop you from achieving your dreams.