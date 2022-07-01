Patton High School Principal Letter

Patton High School Class of 2022,

On behalf of the faculty and staff of Robert L. Patton High School, I would like to congratulate you on the completion of your K-12 journey. On June 3, you will become graduates of Patton High School! This date will be a cherished moment.

Senior class, you are a great group of young people with many wonderful qualities. It has been a delight of many who have seen you grow throughout your K-12 years. As you all enter the workforce, military, or continue academic pursuits, we will be following your journey and pulling for your success. You are ready for whatever your future holds. You most certainly will meet challenges in life, but you have already overcome a great deal since mid March of 2020. Whatever you do, do it with passion, effort, and confidence. Every role in our world is important. Find the role that gives you peace when you rest at the end of the day.

Although this part of your lives is coming to a close, I would like to remind you that you will always be part of the Patton Panther Family. We hope that Patton will always be a significant part of your journey as you are a significant part of ours.

Class of 2022, you are another example of Patton excellence! Please join us in the future for extracurricular events under the “Shadows of The South Mountains.” Make us proud!

Dr. Dillon Sain

Principal, Patton High School