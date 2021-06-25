 Skip to main content
Patton High School Senior Class Officers
Patton High School Senior Class Officers

Senior Class Officers

Pictured, front row, from left, are: Trevor Connelly (president), Kadira McClure (vice president), Gracey Ripley (secretary).

Not pictured: Evelin Vicente Rodriguez (treasurer)

Senior Class Senators

Pictured, second row, from left, are: Joanna Rodriguez, Kiera Robinson, Nikita McClure, Jared Maksoud, Rachel Hedrick

Not pictured: Luis Batz, Mylia Burkhalter, Madilyn Brown, Jenny Simon-Mendoza, Karlee Norman

