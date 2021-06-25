Patton High School Senior Class Officers

Photo courtesy, Burke County Public Schools
Senior Class Officers
Pictured, front row, from left, are: Trevor Connelly (president), Kadira McClure (vice president), Gracey Ripley (secretary).
Not pictured: Evelin Vicente Rodriguez (treasurer)
Senior Class Senators
Pictured, second row, from left, are: Joanna Rodriguez, Kiera Robinson, Nikita McClure, Jared Maksoud, Rachel Hedrick
Not pictured: Luis Batz, Mylia Burkhalter, Madilyn Brown, Jenny Simon-Mendoza, Karlee Norman
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.