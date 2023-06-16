Anna Christensen from Patton High School was honored in Raleigh on June 14 at the Legislature Building. She won the statewide North Carolina General Assembly Youth Art Exhibit Award for her painting titled "Duality." A reception was held in the award recipient's honor, her family and teachers, Robin Bias and Cassidy Upton supporting her. Anna had the opportunity to visit with Sen. Warren Daniel and N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell, pictured, of the Burke County District to discuss her artwork with them and for a photo opportunity session on the grand staircase. Her artwork will be on display in the Legislature Building on the North Side for the next year.