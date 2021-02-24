Phifer family gift to school will honor Dr. John Fleming

Fleming currently serves as the museum director in residence for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee, and director emeritus of the Cincinnati Museum Center in Ohio. He began his career in the mid-1970s as a research assistant at the Dictionary of American Negro Biography. From there he helped create and direct museums highlighting African American history, wrote many books and articles about the Black experience in America, taught history at the university level and served on numerous boards.

He has earned many awards for his work and has been appointed by a president and several governors to contribute his expertise to historic preservation initiatives. Chief among these, perhaps, was his appointment by President George W. Bush to the National Museum of African American History and Culture Presidential Commission.

“For Edward Phifer and his family to think about naming the stairwell after me, I consider that to be a big honor,” said Fleming. “I hope students may get some inspiration from the things that I've been able to achieve in life — I certainly have been inspired by many people as I grew up and went to college.”