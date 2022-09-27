Podcast focusing on local schools begins fourth season

Burke County Public Schools started the fourth season of its podcast last week hosting a conversation with Superintendent Mike Swan about the district’s new five-year strategic plan.

“Learn in Burke: A Burke County Public School Podcast” dropped its first episode in September 2019. According to Jonelle Sigmon, marketing and communications specialist for BCPS, the idea was to use a growing medium as a new way to highlight the good things happening in Burke County schools.

“Podcasts were just becoming a popular thing and me and Cheryl (Shuffler) thought it would be something neat to pursue,” Sigmon said. “It’s just another way that we can highlight the awesome things our students and staff are doing.”

Since that first episode, the podcast has explored topics from career and technical education and raising grandchildren to vaping, COVID and mental health.

In April, season three culminated with a “Kindergarten Takeover” in which kindergarten students from Hildebran Elementary School answered questions, shared advice and even led a singalong.

“It was fantastic,” Sigmon said. “We try to think of ways to get the kids involved as well as some of our staff, so we thought ‘what better grade to get on a podcast than Kindergarten students.”

She said they gathered a small group of students and began asking them questions about school.

“We just rolled with it, and it was hilarious, it was inspiring, it was just great,” Sigmon said.

Sigmon said “The Kindergarten Takeover” episode was one of the most successful to date. Since 2019, the podcast has tallied more than 4,600 downloads and has been heard from as far away as Australia.

In 2019, the podcast was presented with a gold award for excellence in electronic media by the North Carolina School Public Relations Association. As far as Sigmon is aware, Burke County is the only district in the area with a podcast.

Sigmon and Shuffler do not have specific episodes planned out in advance, but they have a list of topics they would like to explore this season. Sigmon said they are always on the lookout for good news they can share with the community through the show.

“We do have a list of things that are possibilities,” she said. “Things that will highlight are teachers, our students, just anything … we even want to highlight our custodians.”

To find “Learn in Burke,” visit the podcast website at https://learninburke.blubrry.net/ or find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts. You can also subscribe by email or find other subscription options on the podcast website.