Principal Letter

Congratulations to the Burke Middle College Class of 2022! Let me start by telling you how proud I am of your determination and positive spirit in persevering. You made it! Over the past several years there have been many challenges in earning your high school diploma in a traditional setting. The challenges we face help us grow as human beings, if you decide to use the lessons that they bring.

I have always loved the words ``productive struggle”; in order to move forward we have to constantly reflect on how to be more productive in our endeavors. I have observed many of you grow tremendously during your two years at Burke Middle College. You have accomplished amazing things in unprecedented times and for that you should feel proud. While tradition is good, sometimes innovation can lead to positive changes for the future. The flexibility you have developed over the course of your high school experience has prepared you for the amazing future that lies ahead in this next phase of your life.

The administration and staff at Burke Middle College are so pleased with what you have accomplished by balancing high school and college work loads. You have worked so hard to achieve a total of 3,535 college credit hours as a graduating class during your two years at Burke Middle College. There were 75% of students from the Burke Middle Class of 2022 who graduated with a Western Piedmont Community College associates degree, completed a credential, or earned a certificate. Our Burke Middle College students saved a total of $268,660 by completing college credits during high school.

Your accomplishments and successes have prepared you for your post-secondary plans. Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally but from what you do consistently. On your first day of orientation I encouraged you to focus on a college pathway that you were passionate about. Always remember to “Do what you love and love what you do and you will never work a day in your life” (Unknown).

A positive, successful future is within your grasp, so always go for your dreams and follow your passion. The beauty of this next phase of your life is that you get to choose the path that you take. The path you take may be rocky and full of obstacles, but only you can make it worth the journey. Never give up on your dreams and your goals. You can achieve them and will be able to celebrate the success. On behalf of your teachers and staff at Burke Middle College, please know how proud we are of you. Your parents and families have supported you and watched you grow towards this moment in time. I also congratulate them for ceaselessly supporting you on your academic journey. Congratulations to our Class of 2022. I’m proud of your achievements, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you.

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Eleanor Roosevelt

Focus on your dreams and continue your journey; I look forward to seeing you do amazing things!

Good luck,

Dr. Christie Abernathy

Principal, Burke Middle College