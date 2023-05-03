The Morganton Department of Public Safety was able to donate more than $1,700 to North Liberty School through its autism patches program.

Public Safety sold 100 patches and more than 70 shirts during the end of March and throughout April, said MDPS Officer Tony Paterno.

“This has been the fifth year that we’ve done it and the most successful year we’ve had to date,” Paterno said. “We’re just glad to continue to have that going on and to keep doing it for the years to come.”

This year’s patch was designed by Gabe Holland, the son of MDPS Officer Cory Holland. Gabe was diagnosed with autism at 2 years old. He drew a police car with red and blue lights on top of it that was used in the patch design.

“We can’t say thanks enough for Morganton Public Safety and their support for Burke County Public Schools,” said Mike Swan, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools. “Those patches are phenomenal.”

The money raised allows the school to provide more learning opportunities for students with autism.

“That allows them to help get devices for the students, help with their … exploration areas,” Swan said. “I feel that we’ve got a great partnership with Morganton Public Safety and their support for that program. The kids love seeing them come on campus.”

Paterno said he felt the partnership was an important one because the school plays such a major part in the community.

“North Liberty is such a big part of the Burke County community,” Paterno said. “Just to be able to be involved with that … we’re an agency that’s all inclusive and we support those with differences.”