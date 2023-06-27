Local public school leaders are clashing with legislators on a bill that would siphon more tax dollars to nonpublic K-12 schools through a voucher program.

NC House Bill 823 passed the house on May 17 and was sent to the senate the following day, where it has remained in the senate committee on rules and operations. The bill would expand access to the state’s Opportunity Scholarship program to include all households in the state.

The Burke County Board of Education passed a resolution June 7 urging the General Assembly to give up its efforts to make funding changes for the school voucher program and instead better fund public education.

“We took an oath to take care of Burke County Public Schools, and I took another oath for the North Carolina School Boards Association to promote the growth and care of the public schools in North Carolina,” said Wendi Craven, chair of the Burke County Board of Education, in a call with The News Herald on Thursday. “We’re doing what we believe is fair and what’s right.”

But Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-46), who sponsored the bill and is one of the chairs of the House’s standing committee on Education K-12, said he felt the board was being misled by the North Carolina School Boards Association – an association of which Craven is a member.

“I think they are, without exception, good folks trying to do a good job and they are being told that this is going to cost Burke County a ton of money,” Blackwell said. “I don’t believe that, but that’s what they’re being told and that that’s going to cause all these ripple effects and problems and, therefore, they are understandably concerned. But I think the concern is based on a misunderstanding.”

Roundtable highlights concerns

Craven joined education leaders from across the state in a roundtable discussion hosted by Gov. Roy Cooper about school funding on June 20, in Greensboro.

She said public schools are held to a higher level of accountability than private schools, covering everything from teacher licensure and school testing to the oversight of money.

“How can our tax dollars go to schools who don’t have the same standards as North Carolina (public) schools?” Craven asked at the roundtable.

She also cited concerns first highlighted in an analysis by the North Carolina Justice Center, which found that 61 private schools in North Carolina received more vouchers than they did students. One of those was in Burke County, the analysis said.

But Blackwell disagreed, saying he felt private schools were held to a higher standard of accountability.

“If we’re talking about accountability (for public schools), generally what we’re talking about is school grades,” Blackwell said. “People don’t like getting low grades because students stopped performing well on whatever measures are being used to determine how well the school is doing at its job of educating students … I guess maybe the idea is that it’s embarrassing, maybe the idea is that they think it misrepresents the level of commitment of the educators working in the building, but there’s no sense in which they’re held accountable. Nothing bad happens to any of the teachers or principals or administrators at the school because they get a D, or even a C, or even an F. We don’t close traditional public schools because they get low grades.

“So, in that sense, they’re not held accountable. Teachers and principals are not terminated, by law, because of low grades. They’re not held accountable unless a superintendent or a principal is doing something on their own, but it’s not anything that is mandated by the state.”

Blackwell said he felt school boards should be more concerned with attracting and retaining students instead of forcing families to remain in public education.

“What we are struggling with in education in the country and in North Carolina is, I think, poor leadership, generally,” Blackwell said. “And I don’t mean to attack the leaders, I just think that they are not bringing the flexibility that is needed to education.”

Blackwell said by leadership, he meant superintendents and principals, but he didn’t have any specific superintendents or principals in mind.

“I think, broadly speaking, what we have is instruction that is not working for kids,” Blackwell said.

Craven said it should not be taxpayers who fund personal decisions, and said it was fellow school board member Seth Hunt who pointed out to her similarities between the Opportunity Scholarship program and President Joe Biden’s proposed student loan forgiveness program.

“If you oppose (Biden’s plan), then why don’t you oppose Opportunity Scholarships?” Craven said at the roundtable. “It’s pretty cut and dry.”

She told The News Herald she didn’t think the legislature should try to overhaul Opportunity Scholarships until it had its public schools handled.

“If you want North Carolina to be the best state in this country and you want to continue to bring businesses into this state and increase our economy, why would you not adequately fund your public schools?” Craven told The News Herald.

Scholarships for everyone

Under the current law, outlined in North Carolina General Statutes 115C-562.1 and 115C-562.2, students who received a scholarship in the previous school year are given first priority.

Once those students receive their scholarships, 50% of the remaining funds must be given to students whose families make less than the amount required for a free or reduced lunch. A family of four could make up to $55,500 per year to be prioritized in this round of funding.

After that, funding is opened up to any other applicants whose families make up to 200% of the maximum amount to qualify for a free or reduced lunch. Now, students who belong to a family of four could have a household income of up to $111,000 per year, according to calculations based on the criteria laid out in the law.

Opportunity Scholarship amounts are based on how much the state expects to spend on an average student in the school year. Last year, that amount was $12,345 per student, according to the North Carolina Public Schools Statistical Profile from the NC Department of Public Instruction.

Under the current law, full-time students can receive up to 90% of that amount, and part-time students can receive up to 45% of that amount. So, a full-time student who qualifies for a scholarship could receive up to $11,110.50 based on last year’s average student expenditures.

None of the scholarships can exceed the price of tuition and fees for the student’s nonpublic school. For example, if the tuition and fees for a nonpublic school were $10,000, a student attending the school could only receive $10,000 in scholarship funding.

If House Bill 823 becomes law, funding would become available for families with higher income levels.

The News Herald did the math based on the guidelines laid out in the bill. Under House Bill 823, a student who is part of a family of four:

Would receive up to 100% of the state’s average expenditure per student if their family’s income was less than or equal to $55,500 per year.

Would receive up to 90% of the state’s average expenditure per student if their family’s income was between $55,500 and $111,000 per year.

Would receive up to 60% of the state’s average expenditure per student if their family’s income was between $111,000 and $249,750 per year.

Would receive up to 45% of the state’s average expenditure per student if their family’s income was more than $249,750 per year.

The new law still would require first priority to go to students who received a scholarship the previous year. After that, the law still would require 50% of the remaining scholarship funds go to students whose families make no more than the amount required to qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program.

Impact on public schools

An analysis from the North Carolina Office of the State Budget and Management found Burke County Public Schools would lose more than $1.1 million in funding in the 2026-27 fiscal year if the bill becomes law and 50% of the scholarship funding goes to current public school students. The analysis found public schools across the state would lose a total of more than $200 million that fiscal year under the new legislation.

Earlier versions of the House bill also showed taxpayer funding for the scholarship program skyrocketing from about $192 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year to more than $400 million in the 2026-27 fiscal year. It appears that section was removed from the final version of House Bill 823 that passed the House, but it remains in its mirror bill, Senate Bill 406.

“This extreme legislation would cause public schools to lose hundreds of millions of dollars through the expansion of private school vouchers to the wealthiest among us,” Gov. Cooper said during the roundtable. “Education leaders from across the state are calling on legislators to invest in public education to support our children, teachers, families and future.”

Blackwell said he felt estimates being put out were “a certain amount of alarmism in an effort to avoid giving parents a choice.”

He said funding losses would be no different if families moved because of loss of industry and jobs in the area, like they did during the shutdown of many of the area’s furniture factories.

Craven challenged legislators instead to work toward achieving requirements established by Leandro v. State, a legal battle that has been ongoing since the mid-1990s and centered around whether the state funded education for all students equally.

Cooper said at the roundtable that his proposed budget this year included not only an 18% raise for teachers, but also the funding necessary to meet the Leandro requirements and still have a $7 billion reserve. That budget was shot down by legislators.

Blackwell said he doesn’t think additional funding is the answer.

“I guess the thing that frustrates me is that we seem to have more of an emphasis on doing the same thing and simply adding personnel that we employ in the system and advocating for increased spending, which is important, but it doesn’t solve the problem,” Blackwell said.

He also said he doesn’t think traditional schooling works for all students.

“This legislation basically is a reaction to the fact that, for a lot of kids who are not getting the education that they need, that the traditional schools have not worked for them, so it’s like, what are we going to do?” Blackwell said. “The traditional schools, in many instances, have not changed.”

But Craven pointed out during the roundtable that private schools, unlike public schools, won’t welcome every student with open arms. She said they can be selective in their admissions process.

“If the General Assembly won’t commit to funding Leandro so that each child can receive a sound, basic education, then why are we expanding these Opportunity Scholarships?” Craven said Tuesday at the roundtable. “Our exceptional children’s programs also need an increase in funding … and I personally don’t want my tax dollars going to schools that won’t love all children and youth.

“That’s not right.”

While Blackwell is one of the chairs of the Education K-12 standing committee in the House and sponsored House Bill 823, he did not vote on the bill because he had an excused absence the day of the vote, according to legislative records.

The senate’s mirror bill has been in the senate’s committee on appropriations/base budget since April 26. Sen. Warren Daniel (R-46) is a sponsor of the bill. Daniel did not respond to requests for an interview from The News Herald.