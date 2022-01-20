Remote learning again Friday, Swan says

Burke County Public Schools students will have another remote learning day Friday with frigid temperatures in the forecast for the day.

Staff should ask their supervisors about their work options for the day, according to a tweet from Dr. Mike Swan, BCPS superintendent.

Swan said the remote learning day was called in anticipation of freezing temperatures Thursday night and throughout the day Friday.

The National Weather Service’s forecast showed a low temperature Thursday night around 24 degrees, giving any wet roads plenty of opportunity to freeze.

Then Friday, meteorologists predicted a high of 30 degrees, and there’s a slight chance of rain and snow overnight Thursday and during the day Friday, the weather service said.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for the area, according to a hazardous outlook from the NWS, but slick patches still are possible.

After Friday, it will be a bright but chilly weekend.

Friday night's temperatures will drop to the mid- to upper-teens, with a low of 16 expected, before the sun comes out Saturday and brings along a high of 45 degrees, the NWS said.

Saturday night's low will deep back down into the teens, but Sunday should warm up to 45. The sunshine should stick around through the weekend, according to the NWS forecast.