Remote learning day for students Wednesday, school board meeting postponed

After Burke County kids had a holiday and a teacher workday to enjoy the weekend snow storm, they’ll make a remote return to class Wednesday.

Dr. Mike Swan, superintendent for Burke County Public Schools, announced the remote day Tuesday afternoon in a tweet. It will be an optional teacher workday for faculty and staff with a three-hour delay, he said.

The announcement came with another night of temperatures dipping down into the lower 20s Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Swan said many secondary and neighborhood roads throughout Burke County still were hazardous for drivers.

Also delayed this week is a special meeting of the Burke County Board of Education that was set for 6 p.m. Thursday. The meeting has been pushed to 5 p.m. Monday, a notice sent to local media Tuesday says.

School board members will interview 11 applicants who threw their name in the hat for the vacant seat left after R.L. Icard’s death in November. Board Chair Wendi Craven previously told The News Herald the board hopes to make an announcement during the meeting about who will fill the vacant seat.