Rocket camp available for local middle schoolers

“We will then move to the hydro rocket and then after that we have come pool noodle slingshot rockets, and so basically they're going to be able to take all of these designs and compare their designs to make them more aerodynamic. They will figure out more ways to streamline them or to block the air and learn more about the air pressure and the aerodynamics along the way so that they can apply those for an Estes model rocket … The model rockets are the ones with the engines that go pretty hard, and we're going to be engineering those from scratch as well … then we're just going to launch and see how well they perform.”

Gladden wants students to realize building a rocket isn’t just about the mechanical engineering aspect, but other necessary skills as well. She wants students that participate in this program to learn the communicative and design skills that go along with the engineering aspect.

“Well it's not just the rocket camp, it's more the engineering involved in the rocket camp,” Gladden said. “I know first from experience that that's something I'm interested in, but it's more than the engineering perspective because we're working with, not just the engineering side of it. We're working with the soft skills, the communication, the collaboration. The problem solving, all of those skills that are involved in the whole process.