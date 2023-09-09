VALDESE — A couple of decades ago, Louise Plemmons, her mother, Gladys Jacumin, and her daughter, Cindy Stephens, were concerned about the plight of some of Stephens' students going to school without the necessary supplies.

Jacumin decided to solve the problem.

She wrapped several sheets of paper and a pencil in some colored Saran Wrap to create school supply bundles and sent them to school with Stephens to give to the students who needed them.

This wonderful effort has grown into a fully functioning school supply room at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Valdese. Students can visit the room, and just as if they are shopping in a store, choose their own backpacks and supplies and start their year feeling confident and fully prepared.

Community churches and private donors contribute to this worthy cause and the Rotary Club of Valdese is pleased to be a part of it. This year the club donated approximately $600 worth of supplies.

Valdese Rotary thanked to Rachael Palmer for heading up the project and to Kevin Frederick for organizing the delivery.