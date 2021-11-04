School accepting applications for programs

Second-year high school students across North Carolina who have an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, can now apply for a free-tuition residential education during their junior and senior years in Durham or, for the first time ever in Morganton, North Carolina, the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) recently announced.
Students who want to remain in their home communities can apply to take supplemental honors courses through NCSSM-Online or apply for a four-week summer opportunity held on UNC System campuses called Summer Ventures.
“We are reaching out to and visiting all 100 counties in North Carolina to make sure that students and families are aware of the opportunities available at NCSSM,” Director of Admissions Mattie Gaddy-Parks said. The school’s admissions policy ensures equitable representation from every region of the state and that students from every economic background are welcome and encouraged to apply.
“Students need only bring their talent and motivation, because tuition, books, and in the residential program, room and board, are covered through the investment of North Carolina taxpayers alongside philanthropic gifts from alumni, organizations, and others who want to maximize the potential of students in our state, Gaddy-Parks said.”
Founded in Durham in 1980 on the former Watts Hospital campus, NCSSM was the first school of its kind, specializing in STEM topics and embracing the fine arts and humanities. Recently named the top public high school in North Carolina and No. 2 in the United States by the website Niche.com, NCSSM has become the model for 18 such specialized STEM schools around the globe and is now a member of the 17-institution University of North Carolina System. Its 11,000-plus alumni include local, state, and global leaders in medicine, technology, commerce, education, and the arts.
NCSSM’s second campus under construction in Morganton is nearing completion on property previously used by North Carolina School for the Deaf, with workers renovating historic buildings and constructing new ones, all with state-of-the art features, educational technology and mountain views. The first 150 students who will begin their studies there next fall will be chosen in the application cycle open right now.
“North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics is one school with many options,” said Rob Andrews, associate director of admissions, adding that students can apply to both residential programs, NCSSM-Online, and Summer Ventures through a single application. “Our admissions team would be thrilled to talk with any interested student or members of their family to help them decide whether NCSSM opportunities are a good fit and also assist them with the application process.”
Students and families can gain more information, take a video tour, and browse a viewbook summarizing the opportunities that are available on the school website, and are encouraged to email admissions@ncssm.edu to express interest and ask any questions. The application window is open now through Jan. 18.