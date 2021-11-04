School accepting applications for programs

Second-year high school students across North Carolina who have an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, can now apply for a free-tuition residential education during their junior and senior years in Durham or, for the first time ever in Morganton, North Carolina, the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) recently announced.

Students who want to remain in their home communities can apply to take supplemental honors courses through NCSSM-Online or apply for a four-week summer opportunity held on UNC System campuses called Summer Ventures.

“We are reaching out to and visiting all 100 counties in North Carolina to make sure that students and families are aware of the opportunities available at NCSSM,” Director of Admissions Mattie Gaddy-Parks said. The school’s admissions policy ensures equitable representation from every region of the state and that students from every economic background are welcome and encouraged to apply.

“Students need only bring their talent and motivation, because tuition, books, and in the residential program, room and board, are covered through the investment of North Carolina taxpayers alongside philanthropic gifts from alumni, organizations, and others who want to maximize the potential of students in our state, Gaddy-Parks said.”