School alumna reminisces on her time as a student

As an alumna of NCSSM- Durham, Metzger understands that parents may have hesitations about sending their high school juniors away to a college-like experience so young. She wants parents to understand how important the safety of the students is to the faculty and staff of NCSSM is as they go through the process of applying for the program.

“You know it wasn't sight unseen,” said Metzger. “We visited, we met people and we understood that it wasn't as if we were going to be turned loose. You still have quite a lot of supervision. You live on a hall with a community coordinator. A community coordinator actually lives in an apartment at the end of your residence hall. Every night you had to check in. You also had to check in again whenever curfew was. Students don't have have a car, that's one of the things you have to give up and that's tough when you're 16 … So, it's a I think it's a real mix of independence, you know, with supervision to make sure you're safe and healthy.

“I'm just grateful to my parents for understanding that that was the best path for me to give me the freedom to do that. It was something that I really wanted. I'm sure it was a hard to let your let your child go, but you have a lot of breaks and you have the summer to come home. So it's more like a college experience, but with almost like a second set of parents on campus to take care of you.”