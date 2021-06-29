School alumna reminisces on her time as a student

As construction is progressing at the upcoming North Carolina School for Science and Math Morganton campus and the application process is rapidly approaching, a former student of NCSSM-Durham and current employee took a look back on her time as a student.
Margo Knight Metzger is the Strategic Communication and Initiatives Associates for NCSSM. She attended NCSSM as a high school student and decided she wanted to work with the organization when the opportunity arose as the Morganton campus began the building process.
After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in journalism from UNC Chapel Hill after graduating from NCSSM, Metzger went on to have many jobs contributing to North Carolina in a communications setting. She was excited to be a part of the school that changed her life as NCSSM continues to expand, said Metzger.
“I've had a lot of sort of random jobs, but (what) they all have in common is this kind of service to North Carolina because it is my home,” said Metzger. “It is my most favorite place. I've been lucky enough through my work to be able to travel, widely, and there's still no other place I'd rather be. It's just a real honor to be part of it and so my job is to sort of spread the word to let people know what we're doing and what it means for potential students.
“So there is an audience of alumni from NCSSM, you know there are 11,000 of us thinking, okay we want to make sure that this new school gives students as good of an experience as we had. So making sure that our alumni are up to date on what's happening with the project. Of course the local community is such an important audience for us as well.”
NCSSM- Morganton is expected to begin accepting applications for upcoming students in October. Metzger wants students to understand that students don’t have to know exactly what they want to do in life in order to attend NCSSM. She wants students and parents to understand that they will learn much more than just science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills.
“I don't think you need to even know whether you want to major in science or math,” said Metzger. “The school is very much focused on those higher level courses and in those fields, but you have to understand that the academic experience at NCSSM is elevated, no matter the subject. We have college level professors teaching us when we're in high school and that's regardless of whether it's a math, science, or an English literature course. The great thing about science and math is you have opportunities to design your own course.
“You have to be willing to do the work, it's intense, but you're in this supportive community of everybody else and you can kind of find your people. There are people who are interested in all kinds of topics, but it's a really curious group of people. People just want to learn, learn from each other and to collaborate and work together. So even if you're not, you know, set on a science or math field, it's still an incredible opportunity. The world needs communicators and attorneys as much as it needs physicians and neuroscientists and data scientists.”
As an alumna of NCSSM- Durham, Metzger understands that parents may have hesitations about sending their high school juniors away to a college-like experience so young. She wants parents to understand how important the safety of the students is to the faculty and staff of NCSSM is as they go through the process of applying for the program.
“You know it wasn't sight unseen,” said Metzger. “We visited, we met people and we understood that it wasn't as if we were going to be turned loose. You still have quite a lot of supervision. You live on a hall with a community coordinator. A community coordinator actually lives in an apartment at the end of your residence hall. Every night you had to check in. You also had to check in again whenever curfew was. Students don't have have a car, that's one of the things you have to give up and that's tough when you're 16 … So, it's a I think it's a real mix of independence, you know, with supervision to make sure you're safe and healthy.
“I'm just grateful to my parents for understanding that that was the best path for me to give me the freedom to do that. It was something that I really wanted. I'm sure it was a hard to let your let your child go, but you have a lot of breaks and you have the summer to come home. So it's more like a college experience, but with almost like a second set of parents on campus to take care of you.”
NCSSM-Morganton has received a lot of support financially from businesses and organizations across Burke County and beyond. The NCSSM team is grateful for all of the sponsors, organizations and small businesses that have contributed to the creation of this new campus, said Metzger.
“I just also would say that even though the school is supported by public dollars, it's still very much a partnership that this community here has been incredibly generous with helping to build this campus,” said Metzger. “That kind of private support is what enables so many deserving students to have this opportunity. It wouldn't happen without the private support. So, I'm just grateful. I’m so impressed by the people and the businesses that have stepped up to, to be part of it. I think people here really see this as a game changer for the region and in my experience, I think they're right. I think it is going to be just a really special partnership.
“I mean, there are fantastic opportunities in public education in North Carolina. This one is especially unique because it is a high school. And because it is free. That's your tuition your books, your room and your board, but it's so important for equity. It does not matter if you grew up in the most rural corner or poorest corner of North Carolina. It doesn't matter your anything else, if you have the talent and the will to do the work. It's available to you.”
For more information on NCSSM- Morganton campus or for any application or admissions related questions, visit northcarolina.edu or visit the Facebook page at NCSSM-Morganton.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.