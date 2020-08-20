School board chair reveals summer day care COVID numbers

While the remote start of the school year has come with some setbacks, local parents can take comfort in knowing their children are safe and healthy while at home.

According to news from Burke County Board of Education chair Buddy Armour revealed during Monday’s meeting though, the health and safety of BCPS students have not always been a surety this summer. Armour said six students and 14 staff members throughout the county contracted COVID-19 at daycare programs since the start of summer. In all, 217 people have had to be quarantined for two weeks.

“One thing I’d like to remind everyone is that Burke County Public Schools has not been in a vacuum,” Armour said. “Neither have our daycare programs or our teachers working all kinds of hours to try to prepare for remote learning. Burke County Public Schools has had its own list of (COVID cases). Since we began summer, we’ve had 20 positive cases of COVID – six students, 14 staff – and we’ve had 217 quarantined people.”

Armour said he received this information Monday from BCPS Nurse Director Miranda Michaels. Armour said 47 students were quarantined for two weeks following an outbreak at Salem Elementary’s daycare program.