School board chair reveals summer day care COVID numbers

While the remote start of the school year has come with some setbacks, local parents can take comfort in knowing their children are safe and healthy while at home.
According to news from Burke County Board of Education chair Buddy Armour revealed during Monday’s meeting though, the health and safety of BCPS students have not always been a surety this summer. Armour said six students and 14 staff members throughout the county contracted COVID-19 at daycare programs since the start of summer. In all, 217 people have had to be quarantined for two weeks.
“One thing I’d like to remind everyone is that Burke County Public Schools has not been in a vacuum,” Armour said. “Neither have our daycare programs or our teachers working all kinds of hours to try to prepare for remote learning. Burke County Public Schools has had its own list of (COVID cases). Since we began summer, we’ve had 20 positive cases of COVID – six students, 14 staff – and we’ve had 217 quarantined people.”
Armour said he received this information Monday from BCPS Nurse Director Miranda Michaels. Armour said 47 students were quarantined for two weeks following an outbreak at Salem Elementary’s daycare program.
“(The Salem students) would have missed the first two weeks of school, had we not been in remote learning,” Armour said. “We have a long way to go. We have issues with the fact that we’re trying to change behavior. We’re doing our best to make a bad situation somewhat tolerable so that our students can get back to school. But we can’t ignore the fact that with no school going on whatsoever, we’ve already had 237 casualties.
“I will ask you to think (about putting) 10,000 kids and 900 teachers together, knowing that the CDC had said that anytime you put large populations together, you’re going to have spread,” Armour said. “So, we will be determining what that risk is going to be. How much we want to inflict upon our teachers and their families, and our students and their families.”
Board member Sam Wilkinson said recent outbreaks at schools, including the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, could potentially sway some people’s opinions. The university decided Monday to move to all online classes after at least 130 students contracted the virus.
“The community seems to be shifting when you get to kids,” Wilkinson said. “You’re taking this huge number of kids and putting them in one particular place – that’s a community. The way it looks like, that virus is more active when it gets there, particularly among younger people.”
On Tuesday, North Carolina State University reported a cluster of COVID-19 cases in off-campus housing. According to the University Student Health Service’s new website, there were 42 cases reported this week, including 41 students and one staff member.
On July 27, the board voted for the school system to start remotely through at least Sept. 14. The board will meet Sept. 3 to discuss its next steps following from Sept. 14 onward.
According to member Seth Hunt, who introduced the motion to reduce the remote period from nine weeks to five weeks, this time period affords the board the ability to analyze the health metrics and local trends.
Hunt said the remote period gives the board a two-week window during which they can assess the effectiveness of other local districts’ return plans.
“We’ve got two more weeks of data to see what might happen in some of these neighboring counties,” Hunt said.
A number of neighboring county school districts, including McDowell County Schools and Caldwell County Schools, started school this week under hybrid plans.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
