School board forms health metrics team

“What (the team) intends to do is to corral the best information and the best data that it can determine over a period of time. This way, we can get some degree of certainty of how information is trending so that we can make intelligent decisions about when to open, if we can open, and those sorts of things. We all understand that we’re not going to be virus-free.”

According to Hunt, a benefit of forming the metrics team is that it will allow the school board to be presented with concrete statistics. He said one difficulty that arises from these metrics is that the board will be forced to identify statistical parameters under which it is comfortable with sending kids back to school.

“The other challenge that Dr. Hemstreet and I have talked about with Buddy is that we have to give a great deal of thought to what we perceive to be acceptable risks as we go forward,” Hunt said. “So, we’ve got to pull all these things together and try to come to some reasonable consensus that we can present back to the board that actually forms our basis for a decision as we go forward.”

Hemstreet said he hopes the formation of the team will help the board to reach agreements when it is presented concrete statistics.