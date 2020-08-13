School board forms health metrics team

The Burke County Board of Education is taking steps to ensure the communication breakdown that occurred at the July 27 school board meeting won’t happen again.
Members of the board have joined with the Burke County Health Department and the school system to form a team that will periodically meet to discuss COVID-19 metrics and local health trends.
The group will consist of board members Don Hemstreet and Seth Hunt, county health Director Rebecca McLeod and county schools nursing Director Miranda Michaels.
Hunt worked for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for more than 30 years. Hemstreet has worked as a veterinarian in Morganton for more than 40 years.
Board chairman Buddy Armour said Hunt and Hemstreet volunteered a couple of weeks ago to help the board build metrics from data.
“We’re at the point that Dr. Hemstreet and I need to do our own homework to come back to the board so that we can decide how we’re going to decide — which would also include deadlines and those sort of things where we can make decisions,” Hunt said. “It’s extremely difficult, to say the least, to decide something on a Monday and expect parents to be able to deal with it on a Wednesday. We simply can’t do that; there’s so much uncertainty as it is.
“What (the team) intends to do is to corral the best information and the best data that it can determine over a period of time. This way, we can get some degree of certainty of how information is trending so that we can make intelligent decisions about when to open, if we can open, and those sorts of things. We all understand that we’re not going to be virus-free.”
According to Hunt, a benefit of forming the metrics team is that it will allow the school board to be presented with concrete statistics. He said one difficulty that arises from these metrics is that the board will be forced to identify statistical parameters under which it is comfortable with sending kids back to school.
“The other challenge that Dr. Hemstreet and I have talked about with Buddy is that we have to give a great deal of thought to what we perceive to be acceptable risks as we go forward,” Hunt said. “So, we’ve got to pull all these things together and try to come to some reasonable consensus that we can present back to the board that actually forms our basis for a decision as we go forward.”
Hemstreet said he hopes the formation of the team will help the board to reach agreements when it is presented concrete statistics.
“There’s a benchmark that we can be able to come to a consensus on and say, ‘This is what this number is; this is where we are,’" he said. "When we get there, there’s a reasonable chance that we can bring teachers and kids back to school. That information is there; it can be a little cloudy, but we can get there. We can come with a number and say, ‘All right, Burke County, this is where we are, and this is where we need to get.’ It’s got to be a group thing.
“We’ll come with a number. We’ll lay it out there, and then we’ll figure out how we do it together. If we can control the virus, we can put kids back in school and people can go to work. That’s the bottom line.”
Hunt said the group will meet “close to” weekly and that the team will keep the board updated on its findings. He said he and Hemstreet planned to begin their work in earnest starting Wednesday.
“We’ll never know if we overreacted to (the coronavirus),” Hunt said. “We will know if we underact.”
Policy revisions
The board voted to rescind two policies, 1710 – Prohibition Against Discrimination, Harassment and Bullying, and 1720 – Discrimination, Harassment and Bullying Complaint Procedure, and replaced them with revised and updated ones. In this same vote, the board consented to four updates to policies.
Recently, the U.S. Department of Education changed the regulations for Title IX.
According to board attorney Chris Campbell, the N.C. School Boards Association recommended local school boards rescind these policies and suspend the normal two readings for a policy revision because the U.S. Department of Education recently instituted changes to their Title IX requirements. The changes become effective Aug. 14.
The board will meet for its regular session meeting Monday at the Olive Hill Resource Center.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
