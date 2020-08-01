School board given faulty data

Moving forward, she said she will be present at board meetings if the board wishes to use any more data.

Armour also said he did not inform McLeod of an upcoming emergency meeting.

“I didn’t tell her I was going to have a board meeting,” he said. “I just wanted some information. I was trying to decide whether to have a board meeting because I’ve had a couple board members express concern about how things were going.

“The big factor that helped pushed me into thinking we needed to revisit (Plan B), and the reason I was trying to get it done quickly, is that parents do have to make childcare decisions, and decisions based on what will happen with the whole family,” Armour said.

Armour said he found out from McLeod on Wednesday that the information he received was incorrect. In a letter issued on the BCPS website Friday, Armour addressed the issue of his correspondence with McLeod and the email he received from her.