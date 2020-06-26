School board meets ahead of Cooper's decision on 2020-21

In the final scheduled school board meeting for the 2019-20 school year, the Burke County Board of Education met to discuss updated plans for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year in its regular session meeting Thursday at the Olive Hill Resource Center.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam informed the board that one of the three guidance documents received from governmental agencies such as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI) was updated Wednesday to reflect new guidance and recommendations for schools to follow.

The document, StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit K-12 was issued to K-12 public schools throughout the state in conjunction with NCDHHS. Wednesday’s updated requirements mandate that middle school and high school students will be required to wear masks both inside and outside the school, Putnam told the board Thursday. The document issued no requirements on elementary school students wearing masks, though it did offer guidance suggesting schools to require elementary students to wear masks.

“This begs the decision of making masks mandatory for all (K-12) students,” Putnam said.

Starting Monday, BCPS will require day care students to wear masks, after it was discovered that a student at one of BCPS’ day care sites contracted COVID-19. The ratio of teachers-to-students at BCPS’ five day care sites is 1:9, a ratio chosen by the school system in an attempt “to flatten the curve”, Putnam said.