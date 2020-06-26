School board meets ahead of Cooper's decision on 2020-21

In the final scheduled school board meeting for the 2019-20 school year, the Burke County Board of Education met to discuss updated plans for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year in its regular session meeting Thursday at the Olive Hill Resource Center.
Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam informed the board that one of the three guidance documents received from governmental agencies such as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI) was updated Wednesday to reflect new guidance and recommendations for schools to follow.
The document, StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit K-12 was issued to K-12 public schools throughout the state in conjunction with NCDHHS. Wednesday’s updated requirements mandate that middle school and high school students will be required to wear masks both inside and outside the school, Putnam told the board Thursday. The document issued no requirements on elementary school students wearing masks, though it did offer guidance suggesting schools to require elementary students to wear masks.
“This begs the decision of making masks mandatory for all (K-12) students,” Putnam said.
Starting Monday, BCPS will require day care students to wear masks, after it was discovered that a student at one of BCPS’ day care sites contracted COVID-19. The ratio of teachers-to-students at BCPS’ five day care sites is 1:9, a ratio chosen by the school system in an attempt “to flatten the curve”, Putnam said.
“One of the things that we just learned right before this meeting is that at one of our day cares, we had a student that was identified late last Friday night by the parents, at home, not at school," Putnam said. "(BCPS Director of Elementary Education) Karen (Auton) and her team have been working on this prior to this meeting and during this meeting, working with the (Burke County) Health Department our school nurse."
"This student will have to be quarantined, even though this happened at home when (the parents) were running the temperature," Putnam said. "We also have to quarantine the students that this student came in contact with.”
According to Putnam, next week, Gov. Roy Cooper will announce which plan – in-person, moderate, or remote learning – public schools will follow.
In other news:
» The board approved the school system’s remote learning plan for 2020-21. Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Fonseca presented the plan to the board, which was submitted to schools by DPI and BCPS will use the plan as a foundation in the likely event that K-12 schools are forced to conduct remote learning at any point throughout the 2020-21 school year.
» The board also approved a technology device user fee for students in the event that school is held remotely. The fee covers the electronic delivery of instructional curriculum, including devices used by students learning remotely. The approved plan features a fee of $25 per student, with discounts for families with more than one student, including $35 for two students and $50 for three or more students.
“We also provide help for students that would need assistance with the fee,” Fonseca said.
The formula used to reach the $25 fee was “(a fee) that would be affordable for our parents but also sustainable for the school system,” Fonseca said. The curriculum/instruction team consulted with principals, parents/guardians and school systems throughout the state. The $25 fee allows the school system to self-insure the devices, which would allow for a damaged device to potentially be replaced within hours, rather than months.
“I know that for some of my students, it would’ve been difficult to come up with that fee, especially in these times,” board member Wendi Craven said. “I’m just worried – if our unemployment levels were low and we weren’t dealing with a pandemic, I might feel a little differently. I have an issue with the fee.”
The fee is “necessary to protect the investments,” Fonseca said. The average fee throughout schools in the state is $32.14, according to a spreadsheet shared by Fonseca. According to Putnam, the Burke County United Way plans to make a donation to help cover the costs of students’ devices.
In action items:
» The board went into a closed session to discuss Putnam’s superintendent contract. R.L. Icard moved to approve a motion to extend to Putnam a contract to remain superintendent through 2024. The motion was seconded by Edna Weller. While six board members voted to approve the contract, Craven voted to oppose.
» The board unanimously approved the 2019-20 year-end budget resolution as presented by BCPS Finance Director Keith Lawson. The original budget allotted $125.9 million, and expenses reached $120.9 million.
Board chair Buddy Armour asked Lawson what he felt the financial outlook was heading into the 2020-21 school year.
“As Dr. Putnam alluded to, I think we’re certainly in a good position,” Lawson said. “Not knowing what the future holds, but to hopefully respond and be flexible to the situation however it may evolve with the numbers and vacancies we have.”
Putnam’s implemented hiring freeze coupled with the lack of a state budget ended up being “a blessing in disguise”, according to Lawson.
“Our only hope is that federal funding from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act and the state COVID fund will get us through this,” Lawson said. “But make no mistake, we’re insulated at the moment from this financial impact that’s coming. It is coming. There’s no way we can’t possibly eventually feel the impact or the effects of this. I’m hoping through the fund balance and the hiring freeze and selective hiring going forward until we know more about what the future holds. I think we’re in a good position, I hope we are.”
Lawson said BCPS is still in the process of receiving allotments from federal and state funding sources.
» The board unanimously approved a five-year food service management company contract from 2020-25 with Chartwells. The maximum allowable charge per meal equivalent for the 2020-21 contract year will be $2.51.
As of now, the board's next planned school board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10. However, due to the Gov. Cooper's pending announcement, the board will likely meet at some time in July, according to Putnam.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.